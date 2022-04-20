ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha grow for a good cause

By Mary Nelson
 1 day ago
Absurdity meets philanthropy. Those aren't our words. It's how the people of Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha describe their mission. Entering its 14 th year, hundreds of "growers" ask family, friends and colleagues to "sponsor" their mustaches.

"Every guy who's ever had a goatee or a beard, they always stop shaving it down at the mustache and look in the mirror and see what they'd look like. We all want to know. But very few people have the courage to go straight mustache-only," said Kris Covi, chapter president.

Last year, Mustaches 4 Kids raised more than $835,000 and split the money among several local children's charities including inCOMMON .

Director Christian Gray explained the impact in allowing his organization to expand into the historic Walnut Hill area. Their renovation of the former Olympia Cycle building was $1 million. Nearly $400,000 of that came from Mustaches 4 Kids.

"I'm not sure how we would have done this, quite honestly, without Mustaches," Gray said, standing in what, this summer, will be a community gathering space.

Earlier this month, Mustaches 4 Kids announced their 2022 charity partners as Child Saving Institute and Kids Can Community Center.

New "growers" are welcome. Registration is open now: Absurdity Meets Philanthropy Right Here: m4komaha.com .

The campaign kicks off with Cinco de Mustache on May 5, 2022.

Connect with inCOMMON here: inCOMMON Community Development – InCOMMON unites and strengthens vulnerable neighborhoods by listening, building relationships and empowering residents: incommoncd.org

To learn more about this year's partners, visit Child Saving Institute | Home and Kids Can Community Center | Early Childhood, Childcare, Out Of School Programs | Omaha .

