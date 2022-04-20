ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

68-year-old Tommy Morris died after being hit twice in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

 1 day ago

Authorities identified 68-year-old Tommy Morris as the man who lost his life after being struck by two vehicles on April 15 in Shreveport. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place in the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue [...]

