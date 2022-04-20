ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

America’s Oldest Nuclear Power Plants

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPwpe_0fEkAEfq00 The Shippingport Atomic Power Station in western Pennsylvania became the first commercial nuclear power plant in the United States when it came online in 1958. Since then, nuclear energy has become an integral part of the national power grid. Today, there are 55 commercial nuclear power plants nationwide, and for the last four decades, nuclear reactors have accounted for about 20% of U.S. energy production annually.

Of course, nuclear power plants have limited lifespans. The Shippingport Atomic Powers Station, for example, was shut down in 1982 amid safety concerns. Currently, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, licenses plants to operate a nuclear reactor for 40 years, afterwhich, plants must apply to extend their license in 20 year increments.

Though the oldest commercial nuclear plant in the United States is long since closed, there are dozens of active plants that have been in operation for decades. (These are the states with the most nuclear power plants .)

Using data from the NRC , 24/7 Wall St. identified the oldest nuclear power plants in the United States. Plants are ranked by the date their oldest active nuclear reactor went online.

It is important to note that nuclear power plants generate electricity often through multiple nuclear reactors that went online at different times. For the purposes of this story, only the oldest active reactor at each plant was considered. (Also see, U.S. wind farms generating the most electricity .)

Partially because of the hazardous nature of nuclear waste, fully decommissioning a nuclear reactor can be a decades-long process. Some of the plants on this list, including the Millstone Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut, and the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta, Pennsylvania, have reactors that are older than the date noted. These reactors, however, are no longer active and are in the process of being decommissioned.

Click here to see America's oldest nuclear power plants
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsW0l_0fEkAEfq00

28. Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 7/31/1978
> Electricity production capacity: 894 megawatts
> Location: Oak Harbor, OH (21 mi. ESE of Toledo, OH)
> Operator: Energy Harbor Nuclear Generation LLC and Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uMOS_0fEkAEfq00

27. North Anna Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 6/6/1978
> Electricity production capacity: 1,892 megawatts
> Location: Mineral, VA (40 mi. NW of Richmond, VA)
> Operator: Virginia Electric & Power Co.

ALSO READ: States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXNap_0fEkAEfq00

26. Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/1/1977
> Electricity production capacity: 1,751 megawatts
> Location: Columbia, AL (18 mi. E of Dothan, AL)
> Operator: Southern Nuclear Operating Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RDBa_0fEkAEfq00

25. Salem Nuclear Generating Station
> Start of commercial operations: 6/30/1977
> Electricity production capacity: 2,295 megawatts
> Location: Hancocks Bridge, NJ (18 mi. SE of Wilmington, DE)
> Operator: PSEG Nuclear, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2rIR_0fEkAEfq00

24. Brunswick Steam Electric Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 3/18/1977
> Electricity production capacity: 1,870 megawatts
> Location: Southport, NC (20 mi. S of Wilmington, NC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Progress, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402u86_0fEkAEfq00

23. St. Lucie Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/21/1976
> Electricity production capacity: 1,968 megawatts
> Location: Jensen Beach, FL (10 mi. SE of Ft. Pierce, FL)
> Operator: Florida Power & Light Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJZHn_0fEkAEfq00

22. Beaver Valley Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 10/1/1976
> Electricity production capacity: 1,808 megawatts
> Location: Shippingport, PA(17 mi. W of McCandless, PA)
> Operator: Energy Harbor Nuclear Generation LLC and Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp.

ALSO READ: This Is the Country With the Most Nuclear Weapons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2LR7_0fEkAEfq00

21. Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/31/1975
> Electricity production capacity: 1,759 megawatts
> Location: Baxley , GA (20 mi. S of Vidalia, GA)
> Operator: Southern Nuclear Operating Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvnUN_0fEkAEfq00

20. Millstone Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 12/26/1975
> Electricity production capacity: 2,073 megawatts
> Location: Waterford, CT (3.2 mi. WSW of New London, CT)
> Operator: Dominion Energy Nuclear Connecticut, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxcyZ_0fEkAEfq00

19. Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 8/28/1975
> Electricity production capacity: 2,177 megawatts
> Location: Bridgman, MI (13 mi. S of Benton Harbor, MI)
> Operator: Indiana Michigan Power Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mf8ny_0fEkAEfq00

18. James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 7/28/1975
> Electricity production capacity: 848 megawatts
> Location: Scriba, NY (6 mi. NE of Oswego, NY)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbonM_0fEkAEfq00

17. Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 5/8/1975
> Electricity production capacity: 1,708 megawatts
> Location: Lusby, MD (40 mi. S of Annapolis, MD)
> Operator: Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, LLC

ALSO READ: US Wind Farms Generating the Most Electricity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNRhg_0fEkAEfq00

16. Arkansas Nuclear One
> Start of commercial operations: 12/19/1974
> Electricity production capacity: 1,818 megawatts
> Location: London, AR (6 mi. WNW of Russellville, AR)
> Operator: Entergy Operations, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVdLz_0fEkAEfq00

15. Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 8/1/1974
> Electricity production capacity: 3,775 megawatts
> Location: Limestone County, AL (10 mi. south of Athens, AL)
> Operator: Tennessee Valley Authority

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTwEr_0fEkAEfq00

14. Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 7/5/1974
> Electricity production capacity: 2,550 megawatts
> Location: Delta, PA (17.9 mi. S of Lancaster, PA)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJdGk_0fEkAEfq00

13. Cooper Nuclear Station
> Start of commercial operations: 7/1/1974
> Electricity production capacity: 770 megawatts
> Location: Brownville, NE (23 mi. S of Nebraska City, NE)
> Operator: Nebraska Public Power District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02n7aP_0fEkAEfq00

12. Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/16/1973
> Electricity production capacity: 1,040 megawatts
> Location: Welch, MN (28 mi. SE of Minneapolis, MN)
> Operator: Northern States Power Co. Minnesota

ALSO READ: This Is the City Where People Have the Highest Energy Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htI3h_0fEkAEfq00

11. Oconee Nuclear Station
> Start of commercial operations: 7/15/1973
> Electricity production capacity: 2,554 megawatts
> Location: Seneca, SC (30 mi. W of Greenville, SC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCELc_0fEkAEfq00

10. Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 2/18/1973
> Electricity production capacity: 1,819 megawatts
> Location: Cordova, IL (20 mi. NE of Moline, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YJpV_0fEkAEfq00

9. Surry Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 12/22/1972
> Electricity production capacity: 1,676 megawatts
> Location: Surry, VA (17 mi. NW of Newport News, VA)
> Operator: Virginia Electric & Power Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnENM_0fEkAEfq00

8. Turkey Point Nuclear Generating
> Start of commercial operations: 12/14/1972
> Electricity production capacity: 1,698 megawatts
> Location: Homestead, FL (20 mi. S of Miami, FL)
> Operator: Florida Power & Light Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VpjU_0fEkAEfq00

7. Palisades Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/31/1971
> Electricity production capacity: 769 megawatts
> Location: Covert, MI (5 mi. S of South Haven, MI)
> Operator: Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc.

ALSO READ: Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wIKz_0fEkAEfq00

6. Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 6/30/1971
> Electricity production capacity: 617 megawatts
> Location: Monticello, MN (30 mi. NW of Minneapolis, MN)
> Operator: Northern States Power Company - Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sif12_0fEkAEfq00

5. H. B. Robinson Steam Electric Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 3/7/1971
> Electricity production capacity: 759 megawatts
> Location: Hartsville, SC (26 mi. NW of Florence, SC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Progress, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDfDT_0fEkAEfq00

4. Point Beach Nuclear Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 12/21/1970
> Electricity production capacity: 1,201 megawatts
> Location: Two Rivers, WI (13 mi. NNW of Manitowoc, WI)
> Operator: NextEra Energy Point Beach, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0iTp_0fEkAEfq00

3. R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant
> Start of commercial operations: 7/1/1970
> Electricity production capacity: 581 megawatts
> Location: Ontario, NY (20 mi. NE of Rochester, NY)
> Operator: R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOU4x_0fEkAEfq00

2. Dresden Nuclear Power Station
> Start of commercial operations: 6/9/1970
> Electricity production capacity: 1,797 megawatts
> Location: Morris, IL (25 mi. SW of Joliet, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

ALSO READ: States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49B3ar_0fEkAEfq00

1. Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station
> Start of commercial operations: 12/1/1969
> Electricity production capacity: 1,913 megawatts
> Location: Scriba, NY (6 mi. NE of Oswego, NY)
> Operator: Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station, LLC

Methodology

To identify the oldest nuclear power plants in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the start dates of commercial operation for nuclear reactors in the United States using data compiled by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Plants are ranked by the date their oldest active nuclear reactor went online.

To compare each power plant's electricity production capacity, we summed each plant's reactors' megawatt electricity (MWe).

Plant names and data are as identified on the license as of August 202. The next printed update will be in September 2022.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Biden tosses $6B lifeline to save struggling nuclear plants

The Energy Department yesterday launched a program to provide up to $6 billion in grants to operators of financially hard-hit U.S. nuclear plants to help them keep operating, but the immediate impact of the new lifeline was not clear. “U.S. nuclear power plants contribute more than half of our carbon-free...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future

Natural gas is having a moment. The war in Ukraine spotlighted Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian gas and the challenge of replacing it with new supplies from elsewhere. Suddenly the Biden administration, after talking so much about the need to get off fossil fuels, wants to expand oil and gas production and boost exports of […] The post What new Virginia laws reveal about how the natural gas industry sees its future  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Plants#Electric Power#Nuclear Waste#Nrc
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes in the United States

Volcanic eruptions don’t occur only in faraway lands. The U.S. is dotted with active volcanoes poised to erupt at any minute. The U.S. Geological Survey points out there are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, of which 500 have a recorded history of erupting, sending off rivers of lava and plumes of noxious gas. (These are […]
POLITICS
CBS News

Laser strikes on aircraft, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record: "It's very disorienting"

New numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show incidents of people hitting aircraft with lasers, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record. The number of reported laser strikes jumped by 41 percent last year, to more than 9,700; that's more than one an hour, with California, Texas and Florida leading the nation in incidents.
PALMETTO, FL
The Independent

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to save nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change.A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil nuclear credit program that is intended to bail out financially distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors, the U.S. Department of Energy told The Associated Press exclusively, shortly before the official announcement. It's the largest federal investment in saving financially distressed nuclear reactors.Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy