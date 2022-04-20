ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Danny Giancioppo
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d15Zc_0fEkA7a000 Sometimes there’s nothing we want more than to sit down and laugh through a bad movie. Other times, we may come in with high expectations, only to be let down, if not downright infuriated, at a film we end up wasting 90 minutes or more on. Whether you love to watch bad movies or want to avoid them at all costs, streaming services are abundant with examples - along with all the critically acclaimed works of cinema they show. (These are the worst movies of all time .)

Whether it’s an Adam Sandler movie that misses the mark, another superfluous “Peter Pan” remake, or an ill-advised cult-classic variation like the live-action “Scooby-Doo,” movies with terrible ratings are abundant on streaming services all over, and with over 2,500 films in its library at any given time, Hulu is no exception. (These are the worst G-rated movies of all time .)

Click here to see the worst movies to stream on Hulu this month

Whether you choose to stay far away from these movies, or feel brave enough to poke them with a five-foot pole, we’ve done the research to help you out. To determine the worst movies to watch on Hulu this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cZNg_0fEkA7a000

50. Vertical Limit (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 5.9/10 (60,269 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 41% (59,862 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 48% (110 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqO8l_0fEkA7a000

49. Battleship (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 5.8/10 (241,504 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 54% (456,686 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 34% (225 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Berg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx22G_0fEkA7a000

48. I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 5.9/10 (143,974 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (1,307,682 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (165 reviews)
> Directed by: Dennis Dugan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNe9U_0fEkA7a000

47. Grudge Match (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 6.4/10 (59,273 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 46% (36,078 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 31% (144 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Segal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2T0T_0fEkA7a000

46. 8MM (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 6.5/10 (128,612 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 52% (137,959 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 23% (84 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alsJy_0fEkA7a000

45. Swing Vote (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 6.1/10 (18,282 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 41% (98,278 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 38% (151 reviews)
> Directed by: Joshua Michael Stern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSHH1_0fEkA7a000

44. Lake Placid (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 5.7/10 (58,447 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 37% (125,868 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 47% (95 reviews)
> Directed by: Steve Miner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016rCA_0fEkA7a000

43. Battle Los Angeles (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 5.7/10 (177,237 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 48% (93,790 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 36% (212 reviews)
> Directed by: Jonathan Liebesman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyNyQ_0fEkA7a000

42. Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 5.5/10 (14,248 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 63% (190,276 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 23% (83 reviews)
> Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkdXG_0fEkA7a000

41. Knowing (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 6.2/10 (226,983 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 42% (431,774 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 34% (184 reviews)
> Directed by: Alex Proyas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100fUP_0fEkA7a000

40. Bringing Down the House (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (35,772 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 49% (379,194 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 34% (151 reviews)
> Directed by: Adam Shankman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XYF9_0fEkA7a000

39. All Good Things (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 6.3/10 (54,511 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 37% (39,206 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 35% (98 reviews)
> Directed by: Andrew Jarecki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEtUC_0fEkA7a000

38. G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 5.8/10 (177,675 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 48% (199,163 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 29% (181 reviews)
> Directed by: Jon M. Chu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIFxF_0fEkA7a000

37. Twilight: New Moon (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 4.7/10 (274,107 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 61% (578,029 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 28% (231 reviews)
> Directed by: Chris Weitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N47Qd_0fEkA7a000

36. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (231,341 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 60% (186,853 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 25% (211 reviews)
> Directed by: Bill Condon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnnRe_0fEkA7a000

35. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (124,966 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (463,154 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 42% (187 reviews)
> Directed by: McG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHPgn_0fEkA7a000

34. Evan Almighty (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (143,003 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 52% (839,682 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 23% (195 reviews)
> Directed by: Tom Shadyac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEGS0_0fEkA7a000

33. Armored (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 5.7/10 (30,369 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 31% (205,102 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 40% (55 reviews)
> Directed by: Nimród Antal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPiSx_0fEkA7a000

32. That's My Boy (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 5.5/10 (95,042 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 51% (121,857 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 20% (115 reviews)
> Directed by: Sean Anders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uC1ts_0fEkA7a000

31. Pan (2015)
> IMDb user rating: 5.7/10 (62,295 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (51,053 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 27% (201 reviews)
> Directed by: Joe Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDY1e_0fEkA7a000

30. Planet 51 (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 6/10 (52,984 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (357,083 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 23% (110 reviews)
> Directed by: Jorge Blanco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Q1bh_0fEkA7a000

29. Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (40,337 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 53% (309,958 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (28 reviews)
> Directed by: Dennis Dugan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDXBu_0fEkA7a000

28. Fred Claus (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (41,576 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 45% (371,569 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 21% (143 reviews)
> Directed by: David Dobkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBdc7_0fEkA7a000

27. Mirrors (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 6.1/10 (104,596 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 44% (90,824 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (88 reviews)
> Directed by: Alexandre Aja

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7hwN_0fEkA7a000

26. My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (63,146 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 31% (366,766 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 40% (131 reviews)
> Directed by: Ivan Reitman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClYHk_0fEkA7a000

25. You Again (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 5.8/10 (50,490 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 43% (59,563 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 19% (96 reviews)
> Directed by: Andy Fickman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyDbo_0fEkA7a000

24. Scooby-Doo (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (105,050 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 39% (408,771 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 30% (143 reviews)
> Directed by: Raja Gosnell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SueJU_0fEkA7a000

23. Transcendence (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 6.2/10 (222,230 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 37% (64,398 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 19% (229 reviews)
> Directed by: Wally Pfister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mV2fU_0fEkA7a000

22. The Perfect Holiday (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 4.7/10 (3,064 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 52% (159,648 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 19% (59 reviews)
> Directed by: Lance Rivera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VOCj_0fEkA7a000

21. Just My Luck (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (55,251 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 48% (353,756 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (111 reviews)
> Directed by: Donald Petrie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTjrp_0fEkA7a000

20. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (53,332 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (207,356 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 22% (119 reviews)
> Directed by: Raja Gosnell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlOjC_0fEkA7a000

19. Jingle All the Way (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (96,319 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 38% (228,690 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 17% (47 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian Levant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEjlT_0fEkA7a000

18. The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (77,296 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 47% (409,891 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (171 reviews)
> Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fxdw2_0fEkA7a000

17. Balls of Fury (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (41,731 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (324,024 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 21% (132 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Ben Garant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxbBs_0fEkA7a000

16. Zookeeper (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (59,383 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 41% (44,739 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (133 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Coraci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2Naw_0fEkA7a000

15. The Tuxedo (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (81,838 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (220,705 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 21% (140 reviews)
> Directed by: Kevin Donovan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIRwf_0fEkA7a000

14. I Spy (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (50,588 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (78,675 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 16% (134 reviews)
> Directed by: Betty Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4MFW_0fEkA7a000

13. First Daughter (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (21,724 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 43% (71,533 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 8% (86 reviews)
> Directed by: Forest Whitaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU2P9_0fEkA7a000

12. Stealth (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (52,931 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 39% (76,723 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 12% (141 reviews)
> Directed by: Rob Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMuc2_0fEkA7a000

11. Cat in the Hat (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 4/10 (79,755 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 53% (396 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (163 reviews)
> Directed by: Bo Welch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372fQs_0fEkA7a000

10. 10,000 BC (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (127,988 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 37% (411,169 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (150 reviews)
> Directed by: Roland Emmerich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avkak_0fEkA7a000

9. Gulliver's Travels (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (67,801 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 27% (61,929 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 20% (121 reviews)
> Directed by: Rob Letterman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF6WV_0fEkA7a000

8. Ghosts of Mars (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (52,863 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (44,696 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 22% (108 reviews)
> Directed by: John Carpenter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFLdA_0fEkA7a000

7. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (155,377 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (340,665 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 12% (177 reviews)
> Directed by: Rob Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ab7DM_0fEkA7a000

6. The Flintstones (1994)
> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (78,616 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (261,150 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 20% (45 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian Levant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Ktb_0fEkA7a000

5. The Love Guru (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 3.8/10 (51,728 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (240,584 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (177 reviews)
> Directed by: Marco Schnabel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4a0N_0fEkA7a000

4. Feel the Noise (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 3/10 (4,729 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 42% (109,104 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (27 reviews)
> Directed by: Alejandro Chomski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2evp_0fEkA7a000

3. I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 3.6/10 (29,128 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 26% (142,880 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (78 reviews)
> Directed by: Chris Sivertson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKiaL_0fEkA7a000

2. Date Movie (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 2.8/10 (58,561 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 35% (513,869 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 7% (90 reviews)
> Directed by: Aaron Seltzer & Jason Friedberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOVC5_0fEkA7a000

1. Disaster Movie (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 1.9/10 (89,457 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 21% (128,372 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 1% (74 reviews)
> Directed by: Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer

