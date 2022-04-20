Accused Taboo Nightclub shooter waives extradition

(OXFORD, Mich.) -- The 15-year-old boy charged with multiple counts of murder stemming from a November mass shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School must remain in an adult jail, a judge ordered Thursday as the teen's court-appointed guardian said it's now up to the jail to provide him an education.
Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where a 27-year-old Laplace man was shot in the head. Police said the victim allegedly got into an argument with the suspect and his wife adjacent to the parking lot of the Mazaj Café on 3244 Georgia Ave.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former roommate of the man accused of shooting several people at Normandale Park last month says it still feels surreal. “You never think someone you lived with for so many years would be a murderer,” said Kristine Christenson. KATU spoke to Christenson after Benjamin...
A psychiatrist testified for the defense in the trial of a man accused of killing a coworker and injuring three others when he shot at the H-E-B store he worked at in Palmview in 2016. The suspect, Raul Lopez, suffers from schizophrenia, Dr. Tomas A Gonzalez testified Tuesday. “My impression...
The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
One year after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering her brother in an act that sparked a national reckoning on racial justice and police brutality, George Floyd's sister is reflecting on his impact. "I want to make my brother George proud," Bridgett Floyd tells PEOPLE in a statement....
A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”. The people, who were not identified, appear to be related, the Duluth Police Department said in a statement. It wasn’t clear how they died. A...
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
Two female inmates becoming pregnant at a women's prison in Central Jersey obliterates the "trope" that "transgender women are women," a women's rights activist said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Kara Dansky of the Women's Human Rights Campaign was reacting to news out of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.
Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning.
Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
Comments / 0