Income Tax

Four groups of taxpayers automatically get extra time to file federal returns without penalties – are you among them?

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 1 day ago
TAXPAYERS who missed the April 18 tax deadline may now face fees and interest.

However, certain groups of Americans automatically get extra time to file without any penalty.

As of April 8, 2022 the IRS has received more than 103million returns Credit: Getty

How far past the deadline these workers have depends on their circumstances.

The time window can range from two to six months past April 18.

Unlike most workers, these folks do not have to pay a failure-to-file or failure-to-pay fee.

This is quite generous.

The failure-to-file penalty can cost a taxpayer up to 25% of their unpaid taxes.

Below is a list of taxpayers who can file late and avoid any fees, as shared by the IRS.

1. Members of the military

Members of the military who served, or are currently serving, in a combat zone will not be fined for filing late.

According to the IRS, they may get at least six extra months to file and pay taxes.

Military members qualify if any of these statements are true:

  • They served in the Armed Forces in a combat zone
  • They served in the Armed Forces on deployment outside the United States away from their permanent station while participating in a contingency operation

The extension also applies to military members who have missing status and spouses of these members.

2. Support personnel in combat zones

The extension for military members is also open to support personnel.

They may get at least six extra months.

3. Taxpayers outside the United States

US citizens who live and work abroad also get more time, but not quite as much as military members.

This group may get up to two months past the deadline.

4. Disaster victims

Every year, there are natural disasters that dislocate Americans, sometimes for months at a time.

For 2022, the IRS has offered this extension to certain taxpayers in Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky and victims of wildfires in Colorado.

Of course, these events vary. The IRS outlines more information.

What is the penalty for being late?

If you are not in one of the groups above, you may be wondering how much the fees are.

The IRS sends a letter to each taxpayer when they owe one of these fees.

They always use the postal service. The IRS will never contact you by phone or email.

Here is how the failure-to-file fee is calculated, as shared by the IRS:

  • The fee is 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month a tax return is late
  • The fee won't exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes
  • If after five months you still haven't paid, the fee will max out
  • If your return was over 60 days late, the minimum failure-to-file penalty is $435 or 100% of the tax required on the return, whichever is less

How much is the failure-to-pay penalty?

The failure-to-pay penalty will not be more than 25% of your unpaid taxes.

Here is how the fee is calculated, as shared by the IRS:

  • The fee is 0.50% of the unpaid taxes for each month the tax is late
  • If you filed on time and have an approved payment plan, the fee is reduced to 0.25% per month
  • If the tax is not paid 10 days after getting a notice from the IRS, the failure-to-pay penalty is 1% per month
Lawmakers are urging millions of Americans not to miss out on child tax credits they qualify for.

Plus, here's what you need to know about filing a six-month tax extension.

Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
