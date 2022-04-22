Earth Day Events: Where To Celebrate Earth Day In Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earth Day is on Friday and many in the Philadelphia area are ready to get their hands dirty and participate in community clean-ups across the region. Below is a list of events to attend to celebrate Earth Day:

Earth Day Celebration at Flourish Coworking Space

1121 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA

Wed, April 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Flourish Coworking Space will host their first-ever Earth Celebration in West Chester. Attendees can participate in a number of activities like painting a flower pot, bird feeder, and a flower panter.

Earth Day Tree Planting

Haverford College Arboretum, 370 Lancaster Avenue Haverford, PA

Fri, April 22, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Haverford Arboretum is hosting an Earth Day Tree planting event. It will take place rain or shine, and they will be planting an oak tree.

(Philly) Earth Day 2022

2544 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Fri, April 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Village of Arts & Humanities is looking for volunteers to help them in a community clean-up. Earth Day kicks off their bi-weekly open farms through the resort of spring.

Raised Beds & Raised Awareness

West Oak Lane Library, 2000 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia

Fri, April 22, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Girls with Green Thumbs is hosting an Earth Day celebration at the West Oak Lane Library garden to prepare the space for the upcoming growing season.

Office of Sustainability’s Earth Day Event, Cherry Street Pier

121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia

Fri, April 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Office of Sustainability will host an Earth Day event on Friday night at the Cherry Street Pier. It will feature storytelling, interactive activities, vendors, and the release of the Greenworks Review, an annual magazine published by the Office of Sustainability.

The Greenworks Review features the voice of residents, teachers, students, activists, artists, and everyone in between. Special guests include Mayor Jim Kenney and other local community leaders.

Fishtown Neighbors Association Earth Day Celebration

Fishtown Rec Center, 1202 E. Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia

Sat, April 24, 9 a.m. to Noon

On Saturday, the Fishtown Neighbors Association will celebrate Earth Day at the Fishtown Rec Center. They will have a clean-up, Kindness Rocks Art Project, a Spring “Seed-Bomb” Hunt, and Mindfullness Sessions.

Naturepalooza, The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s Earth Day Event

8480 Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia, PA

Sat, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s Earth Day event returns with live music, activity tables, nature hikes, food trucks and more.

Earth Day Celebration at The Burial Ground

Christ Chuch Burial Ground, 340 North 5th Street

Sat, April 23, Noon to 3 p.m.

The Burial Ground will host an event on Saturday to highlight the flora and fauna that inhabit their hollow grounds. They will also be birdwatching, birdhouse painting, and other events.

Park Stewardship for Earth Day by the Tredyffrin Environmental Advisory Council

Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road Wayne, PA

Sat, April 23, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Tredyffrin Environmental Advisory Council will be planting shrubs tending to rain gardens, and installing tree guards throughout Wilson Farm Park.

Upper Merion Township’s Earth Day Festival & Recycling Event

Upper Merion Township Building, 175 West Valley Forge Road King of Prussia, PA

Sat. April, 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upper Merion Township will host a recycling event on Saturday along with a festival. There will be activities for kids, green demos and vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and live music.