Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths found not guilty of all murder counts

A former ICU nurse has been found guilty over the 2017 accidental injection death of a 75-year-old patient in a case that has drawn the close attention of medical professionals.RaDonda Vaught was convicted of gross neglect of an impaired adult, but on a count of reckless homicide, a Tennessee jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.She faces three to six years in prison for neglect and one to two years for negligent homicide, according to sentencing guidelines released by the district attorney’s office in Nashville.Vaught, 38, of Bethpage, Tennessee, is set to be sentenced 13...
Comments / 0