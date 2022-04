Kerry Wade Clausen, 37, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home in Castanea after a courageous battle against Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Kerry was born at the Jersey Shore Hospital on May 2, 1984, the son of Kenneth and Sharon (Knarr) Clausen. Kerry has never been the timeliest person, and from the day he was born, Kerry always kept his family (and friends) on their toes.

