There are few alumni of MTV’s “The Real World” who have had as lasting a legacy as Danny Roberts. When the Georgia native stepped into the house for 2000’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” he was a strikingly handsome 22-year-old college graduate who was, at that point, still one of the few openly gay people on television. That would’ve been enough to make Danny famous, but his ongoing relationship with Paul Dill — a U.S. Army captain during the era of the military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy — made Danny a sensation. To protect Paul’s identity, “Real World” producers agreed to blur his appearance, which added to the intensity of their relationship and made the couple overnight poster boys for the LGBTQ rights movement.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO