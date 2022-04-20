ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in Union Co. home

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside of a Union County home.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded on Friday to a parking lot on N. Duncan Bypass in reference to an assault that happened at a house in the 200 block of Morris Circle.

Once officers arrived, they met with a woman who said an argument started between her and her boyfriend, Curtis Michael Parker, 39, after she saw a light coming from the upstairs of her house, where they lived together. She told officers that she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken and the area was sealed off by a tarp.

According to her, she questioned Parker about the light and he told her he was growing marijuana.

The police report said the fight started when the woman told Parker the relationship was over and he needed to get out.

The woman said Parker pushed her and started breaking things within the house. She said Parker also flooded the kitchen.

Once officers arrived at the house, they attempted to get Parker to the door but he would not come down the stairs. The officers went inside the house and Parker started walking down the stairs.

According to arrest warrants, Parker was growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside the home and pushed the woman while threatening her with physical violence and damaged her cell phone in an attempt to get her to not call the police.

Parker was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana second-degree and domestic violence second-degree.

Parker is being held in the Union County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

