Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference -- which also features John Sculley. Alongside her work in what she sees as Apple's responsibility to keep users healthy, Dr. Desai is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine. But it's Apple's health initiatives that are to be the focus of her speech, going by the Life Itself website's description of her topics.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO