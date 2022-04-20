ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Spring clean-up underway in Lock Haven

By RecordStaff
therecord-online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN, PA – A four-day clean-up event is into its second day on Wednesday, part of a multi-agency clean-up ahead of Friday’s worldwide Earth Day. Participating organizations include Downtown Lock Haven Inc.,...

therecord-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Susquehanna County makes disaster emergency declaration due to snow

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old man winter made a Spring return, hopefully for the last time this year, dumping several inches of snow across the region. Depending on where you live, you saw a little snow or places like Susquehanna County saw significant snowfall, Monday night. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler lives there […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Idaho State Journal

Annual spring clean-up planned at Restlawn and Mountain View cemeteries

POCATELLO — Starting Monday, crews will be removing and discarding all flower placement and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View Cemetery (weather permitting). This clean-up is expected to last about a month. Cemetery plot owners wishing to save items are being asked to remove and store these items elsewhere...
POCATELLO, ID
KXII.com

Clean-up efforts underway in Buncombe Creek after destructive tornado

Little City Baptist Church serving food, drinks for those in need. Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado. Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Lock Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lock Haven, PA
Government
WETM

Thousands without power across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Tens of thousands of people were left without power across the Twin Tiers Tuesday morning as a system of winter weather battered the region and much of Upstate New York overnight. But crews have been quickly working to restore power to much of the area. According to...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Bradford County Provides Update on Power Restoration to Residents

(WENY) - Utility crews made progress throughout the day on April 19th and the morning of April 20th to restore power to Bradford County residents. According to the county's public safety department, the number of customers without power is now at 4,400, down from a high of 9,500. Crews will continue to operate around the clock until power is fully restored.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Spring Clean#Clean Up#Earth Day#Downtown Lock Haven Inc#Lock Haven University#Susquehanna Greenway#Main And Church#Lhu#Dlh
WBRE

PennDOT announces restrictions ahead of storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced several speed and vehicle restrictions ahead on Monday night’s storm. According to PennDOT, on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties north of Interstate 84 in Dunmore, Tier 4 restrictions will be put in place at 10:00 p.m. “On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Spring snow in Luzerne County

FREELAND, Pa. — Snow-covered roads made things slippery for drivers in Luzerne County Tuesday morning. People in Freeland woke up to springtime buds on trees covered in snow. And there was a lot of noise – the unmistakable sound of a snowplow scraping the pavement and the howling wind...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Snack manufacturer expansion benefits Erie community

Shearer’s Foods is in the process of expanding their facility in Waterford to increase their production efforts. “Working with the Commonwealth, we were able to put together a package that allowed them to choose Erie or Waterford as the site, so it’s about a 90,000 square foot expansion. It allows them to do their new […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Students raising money for ‘local hero’ in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg community is rallying behind one of its high school security officers after he received a life-changing diagnosis. Fernando Felix sits, listens, and smiles as his daughter reads words of encouragement posted for him on social media. Felix has been a security officer at Stroudsburg High School since 2011 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Heavy snow creates power problems

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The heavy wet snow brought down trees and power lines in parts of the area. That includes the Harveys Lake area of Luzerne County. UGI Electric lists about 2,000 homes and businesses in the dark on Tuesday. We found crews working to fix part of the problem here at Kunkle-Alderson Road Tuesday morning.
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Fire at First Quality

A fire at First Quality in Lock Haven called several area fire departments to the scene on Tuesday morning. Firefighters could be seen on the building’s roof. The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. It burned into the afternoon as multiple companies were still at the site. Calls to First Quality were not returned to The Express. As of press time, no other details were available.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy