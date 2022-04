A Lucas County judge sentenced a Toledo man on Thursday to 31 years to life in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of his cousin. At the culmination of a weeklong trial, Rashad Gaines, 27, of the 900 block of Paxton Street, was convicted on March 7 of two counts of murder, both with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. He was also convicted for having weapons while under disability.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO