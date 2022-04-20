ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a hefty boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model.

The nine-passenger airplane produces no carbon emissions.

It’s expected to take a maiden flight this year.

Cape Air, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, operates more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities.

Cape Air says deploying a fleet of all-electric planes will significantly reduce carbon emissions, cut maintenance and operational costs and give passengers “a smoother and quieter flight experience.”

