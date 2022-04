Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Matt Wisler and the Tampa Bay Rays. Wisdom is taking a seat while Jonathan Villar returns to the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit third. Seiya Suzuki is hitting third on Tuesday, and he is followed in the order by Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Frank Schwindel, and Nick Castellanos, respectively.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO