Matt Cardona's GCW run has blossomed into so much more than it was meant to be. Matt Cardona is now one of the regular roster members over at Game Changer Wrestling. When he first showed up in the promotion, it seemed as though he was a square peg in a round hole and now, Matt Cardona is revealing but he wasn't supposed to become a regular part of the roster. He was only supposed to have a three-appearance run with the company but that changed as more buzz was created around his character.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO