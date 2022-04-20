ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Céline Dion movie 'It’s All Coming Back to Me' gets new release date

 1 day ago

We finally have the new name and release date for Céline Dion's upcoming romantic comedy.

The film, now titled "It’s All Coming Back to Me," arrives in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.

MORE: Celine Dion cancels tour dates due to ongoing 'severe and persistent muscle spasms'

Dion confirmed the news herself in a tweet Tuesday, sharing: "With the amazing @priyankachopra and the incredible @SamHeughan. Premiers Feb. 10, 2023! 👏"

The film was reportedly previously labeled "Text for You."

According to Variety, the film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, is about a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who copes with her fiancé's death by sending heartfelt text messages to his old cellphone number. It turns out the number's new owner, played by Heughan, is also someone suffering from a similar heartbreak.

The two eventually meet and sparks fly, but they are forced to question if they are truly ready to move on and find love again. The catalyst that encourages them to take the leap turns out to be Céline's music.

Chopra Jonas previously raved about working alongside the legendary singer for the movie, telling Harper's Bazaar Arabia ﻿, "She's so funny. And she's an amazing actress."

The movie will be Dion's acting debut and, according to the "﻿Quantico﻿" star, she has the chops to take over Hollywood should she choose. "She definitely needs to do more of this," Chopra Jonas told the outlet.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Sam Heughan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Priyankachopra#Premi Re Le
