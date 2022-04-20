ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reuniting for biopic based on Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMHGZ_0fEk5F7n00

Pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are coming together once again for a new project about Nike sneakers executive Sonny Vaccaro.

Affleck, 49, is set to direct, write, co-star and produce in the sports biopic, while Damon, 51, will star, co-write and produce, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports are reportedly in the midst of finalizing the deal for the flick alongside the two Oscar winners.

The “Ford v Ferrari” star will play Vaccaro and Affleck will portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The story will revolve around the sports sneaker company and Vaccaro attempting to sign basketball player Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s for an endorsement deal . The partnership seemed impossible at the time; however, the deal became one of the most significant in sports history. The quest took the shoe executive to the b-baller’s mom, as well as to former coaches, advisers and friends.

LeBron James (right) stands alongside Roundball Chairman Sonny Vaccaro (center) during the EA Sports Roundball Classic game in 2003 in Chicago, Illinois.NBAE via Getty Images

The ex-Chicago Bulls player won’t be seen in the film and will just be a shadowing figure watching the scenes unfold from afar.

The project holds a special place in the “Argo” star and Damon’s hearts. It marks the first time that Affleck will direct a story starring his Hollywood bestie.

The duo scored an Oscar for penning the script for their 1997 drama, “Good Will Hunting,” and they also co-wrote and co-starred in last year’s bombed historical drama, “The Last Duel.”

“Good Will Hunting” executive producer Kevin Smith revealed last October that disgraced Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein wanted to pull the indie film from theaters early to mess with star Robin Williams’ career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjWF4_0fEk5F7n00
Damon and Affleck previously collaborated on projects such as "Good Will Hunting" and "The Last Duel."Getty Images

The Gus Van Saint-directed drama earned over $225 million at the box office at the time.

In the “Mallrats” director’s book “ Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash ,” the 51-year-old said that Williams had a back-end deal that said if the film grossed over $100 million, Williams would cash in a larger portion of the profits and split that money with Miramax.

In a past interview with the Daily Beast , Smith noted he’s “not sure if it was a 50/50 split.”

He added, “I remember when ‘Good Will Hunting’ was leaving theaters and it felt weird because it was like, ‘Wait? There’s all this Oscar buzz, so why would you pull it if it was just making money?’ And they did it because keeping it in theaters meant that more of the money would go to Robin, whereas the moment it went to video, the split wasn’t Robin-heavy. It was hamstrung because [of] greed.”

