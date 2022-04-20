ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radiohead Side Project the Smile Set Release Date for Debut LP ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJ9jX_0fEk5CTc00

Click here to read the full article.

Following a string of singles, Radiohead side project the Smile have finally set the release date for their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention .

The LP will arrive digitally on May 13, with a physical release to follow a month later on June 17; the album is available to preorder in a variety of formats now. The album features artwork by Yorke and Stanley Donwood.

Ahead of A Light for Attracting Attention ’s release, the trio of Thom Yorke , Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner have shared one more single from the album, “Free in the Knowledge,” which Yorke debuted onstage at a one-off solo appearance in Dec. 2021 before the Smile recorded it for their upcoming LP. “Free in the Knowledge” is accompanied by a new video directed by Leo Leigh.

The Smile previously released the first single “ You Will Never Work in Television Again ,” “ The Smoke ,” “ Pana-vision ” and the long-unreleased Radiohead track “ Skrting on the Surface ,” the latter now serving as the album’s closing track.

“The record still feels worth your time – both the time spent waiting, and the time we’re asking you to invest in hearing it – which is all I can hope for,” Greenwood wrote to fans on the band’s mailing list in announcing the album. “I’m listening to it constantly, long after I should have had enough, so maybe that’s the right, long-sighted view of this. I hope you have the same experience.”

The 13-track A Light for Attracting Attention was produced and mixed by longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and mastered by Bob Ludwig. In addition to the trio, the album features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary jazz players.

“I feel grateful that we managed, with Nigel’s help, to record these songs in a way they deserve,” Greenwood wrote. “And the singles released so far have been liked – as far as I can tell – which makes me feel dangerously confident in the rest of the record. As the all-knowing algorithm has it, if you liked that, you’ll love this, right? Hope so. Aside from anything, the brass and strings players who helped out – I really can’t wait for you to hear all their work too.”

Greenwood continued, “So yes, we’re properly proud and excited for everyone to have the whole thing – but, it’s been a drawn out process so far, with so many single songs released. I can only apologise for our tentativeness. Patience is a virtue, but then, so are sobriety and humility – and they’re not happening either.”

In addition to the Smile, Yorke recently released a pair of solo tracks, “ 5.17 ” and “ That’s How Horses Are ,” for the final season of Peaky Blinders , and performed a rare solo gig where he dug up obscure Radiohead tracks. Following the release of their album, the Smile will spend the summer on tour in Europe; no North American dates have been announced.

A Light for Attracting Attention Tracklist

  1. The Same
  2. The Opposite
  3. You Will Never Work in Television Again
  4. Pana-vision
  5. The Smoke
  6. Speech Bubbles
  7. Thin Thing
  8. Open the Floodgates
  9. Free in the Knowledge
  10. A Hairdryer
  11. Waving a White Flag
  12. We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
  13. Skrting on the Surface
More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tom Skinner
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Stanley Donwood
Person
Jonny Greenwood
97 Rock

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Project
Rolling Stone

Man Who Murdered Jacqueline Avant Sentenced to 190 Years to Life

Click here to read the full article. The man who gunned down philanthropist Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills residence she shared with her music legend husband Clarence Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison Tuesday. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded no contest last month to Avant’s Dec. 1 murder and the attempted murder of a security guard, who was not injured when Maynor fired at him four to eight times. Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Avant was shot in the back after she was ambushed in the dark of her home. He said...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee. A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Memo Lawyer Is Trying to Hide, Oh, Only 37,000 Pages of Emails From the Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. The contents of a public figure’s private communication are almost always revelatory, and in the case of Donald Trump, a group of lawyers and peripheral figures in the former president’s orbit are currently engaged in a Herculean struggle to prevent an enormous trove of documents from ever coming to light.  The combined evidence is potentially staggering. Politico reported Monday night that Trump attorney John Eastman is stubbornly insisting his attorney-client privilege prevented him from turning over 37,000 pages of emails related to his work for the former president to the Jan. 6 committee. Simultaneously,...
POTUS
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Classic Rock Q107

Dave Grohl Sets Release Date for Dream Widow Metal EP

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will release his new metal EP, recorded under the moniker Dream Widow, digitally on March 25. A physical release will follow later in 2022, Variety reports. The fake band is connected to the Foo Fighters’ recently issued horror-comedy film, Studio 666. Within, Grohl and company...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy