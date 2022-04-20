Carbone charging $3K a head for Miami Grand Prix beach dinner party

Carbone is throwing an intimate dinner party on the beach during the Miami Grand Prix. majorfoodgroup/Instagram; Getty

The price may be the only thing Verstappen you from getting that spicy rigatoni vodka.

Carbone is charging $3,000 a person to attend its four-night dinner party celebrating the Miami Grand Prix in May, Page Six has learned.

Major Food Group, the creative force behind the famous New York City eatery, has partnered with American Express to launch Carbone Beach, a pop-up dinner party on the sand as Formula 1 takes over the coastal Floridian city.

“I think that it’s a natural fit for us to be doing something really special in honor of [Formula 1],” MFG co-founder Jeff Zalaznick tells us.

“We’re going to build a restaurant on the beach and create what we really feel is going to be the most incredible dinner party to provide an experience like no other that I think is in line with what Carbone has been doing since we got to Miami,” he adds.

We’re told the pop-up, only available to American Express cardholders, will host just 200 people per night for a cocktail hour with a caviar bar followed by an intimate seated dinner prepared by chef Mario Carbone himself. The evening will include surprise performances by “big artists and musicians” in addition to other activities throughout the evening.

We hear the price for a ticket to enjoy the evening is a whopping $3,000.

“People can expect something that really is in line with our entire ethos. It’s going to be elegant and luxurious but will also be a lot of fun,” Zalaznick teases. “It’s not going to be your typical giant event party. It’s going to be something that’s intimate, that’s exclusive, that has the same high-quality that we strive for … and people are going to have a great time.”

He adds, “We’re putting our best foot forward to put together a dinner that has a true feeling of celebration with very memorable dishes.”

Carbone Beach will be open from May 5 to 8 during the Miami Grand Prix and will be located at 18th Street, Miami Beach from 8 pm to midnight each night. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Carbone, which also has locations in Miami, Las Vegas and Hong Kong, is known for attracting celebrity clientele with regulars including the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake.

Major Food Group was launched by Zalaznick, Carbone and Rich Torrisi.