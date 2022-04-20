ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Becky G Gets Dubby on New Song ‘No Mienten’ and Announces New Album

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAUdT_0fEk5AiA00

Click here to read the full article.

Becky G is ready for a new phase in her career. On Wednesday, the singer announced that she has a new album called Esquemas coming on May 13, and she offered the first preview of the bold new directions she’s taking on the project with her new song “No Mienten.”

The dubby track marks a much more experimental sound for Becky, reflecting the electronic production permeating reggaeton and Latin pop at the moment. As the beat kicks in, she sings about how after a boozy night out, a romantic interest finally confessed his feelings for her. The production toggles between acoustic strings and bass thuds as she builds to the chorus: “Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” she sings, which roughly translates to “they say drunks don’t lie.”

She announced Esquemas on her social media channels, tweeting and writing on Instagram, “ESQUEMAS 5/13 • My album is coming!!!! Puedes reservarlo ahora!”

Becky G’s last album was her long-awaited debut Mala Santa from 2019. Even while working on Esquemas , she’s kept a jam-packed schedule this year: She recently joined the cast of Encanto onstage at the Oscars to perform the blockbuster hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and over the weekend, she stopped by Karol G ’s anticipated Coachella set to sing their hit collaboration “Mamiii.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s opening track, “Bitter,” offering advice about staying true to oneself — shows her vulnerable side as she takes the opening verse. “I just wanna be everything you need/I wish you could see how you hurting me,” she sings. “I got no more love, this time, I’m done...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Becky G
Person
Karol G
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esquemas 5 13
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze

An integral part of the Black Ink Crew: Compton plot consists of chronicling the personal and professional lives of the stars. With tons of drama and speculation surrounding the romantic relationships on the show, it’s no surprise that viewers are locked in every week to soak it all up. However, it appears that I AM Compton shop owner Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick doesn’t have any relationship drama.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Man Who Murdered Jacqueline Avant Sentenced to 190 Years to Life

Click here to read the full article. The man who gunned down philanthropist Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills residence she shared with her music legend husband Clarence Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison Tuesday. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded no contest last month to Avant’s Dec. 1 murder and the attempted murder of a security guard, who was not injured when Maynor fired at him four to eight times. Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Avant was shot in the back after she was ambushed in the dark of her home. He said...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee. A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Memo Lawyer Is Trying to Hide, Oh, Only 37,000 Pages of Emails From the Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. The contents of a public figure’s private communication are almost always revelatory, and in the case of Donald Trump, a group of lawyers and peripheral figures in the former president’s orbit are currently engaged in a Herculean struggle to prevent an enormous trove of documents from ever coming to light.  The combined evidence is potentially staggering. Politico reported Monday night that Trump attorney John Eastman is stubbornly insisting his attorney-client privilege prevented him from turning over 37,000 pages of emails related to his work for the former president to the Jan. 6 committee. Simultaneously,...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy