Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient deaths was acquitted Wednesday of 14 counts of murder. Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients. Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.