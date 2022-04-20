Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article.

Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard .

Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee.

“She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,” Depp testified. “The only thing I learned to do is exactly what I did as a child — retreat.”

Heard has accused Depp of repeatedly beating her, kicking her and choking her over the course of their relationship. Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she alluded to her domestic violence claims.

Depp began his testimony on Tuesday , denying that he had ever hit Heard, or any other woman. He said he was pursuing the lawsuit to clear the record of her “heinous and disturbing” allegations.

As his testimony continued Wednesday, Depp again emphasized that he never responded with violence.

“Violence is unnecessary,” he said. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don’t think it works.”

He said that Heard would also berate him about his substance use. He said that the conflicts with Heard would prompt him to use more.

“The constant haranguing breaks you down,” he said. “I was more inspired by Ms. Heard to reach out for a numbing agent because of the constant clashes.”

Depp began to go through particular incidents, during which Heard has alleged he abused her. He testified about a private plane flight from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014. Heard has accused him of kicking her and slapping her on the flight, but Depp denied that — saying instead he had retreated to the bathroom and went to sleep after she tried to instigate a fight.

He also testified about a trip to his private island in the Bahamas in August 2014, where he went to detox from prescription pain pills. He said that Heard came on the trip, despite his misgivings, and that she arranged to be the one to administer his medications to help with the withdrawal symptoms. On one occasion, he testified that he was lying on a couch when the withdrawal symptoms became severe, and he pleaded with Heard to give him the medicine. She refused, saying it was not time yet, he said. He said he rolled onto the floor and was crying while begging for the medications.

“That was the lowest I had ever felt as a human being,” he said, “because I had to say ‘Please, please may I have meds?'”

In March 2015, Depp traveled to Australia to film the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Depp and Heard had just been married, and there were conversations about a post-nuptual agreement. Depp said that Heard became irate, and he sought to get away from her, locking himself in a series of bedrooms and bathrooms. At one point, he said he drank a shot of vodka, and Heard hurled the bottle at him, severing the tip of his middle finger.

“I was looking directly at my bones sticking out,” Depp said. “Blood was just pouring out.”

He said he went into a closet, and had the thought, “This is not life.” He said he experienced something akin to a nervous breakdown, and began writing on the walls in his blood. He said he wrote “little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me — lies that I had caught her in.”

Depp was later taken to the emergency room and his finger was later surgically reconstructed. Filming on “Pirates of the Caribbean” was suspended for several weeks.

Depp held up his right hand for the jury, showing where the fingertip was reattached.

“All these bones were crushed,” he said. “It looked like Vesuvius.”

Heard has denied injuring Depp’s finger, and alleges that he likely cut it himself when he smashed a telephone.

Heard will take the stand later on in the trial, which is expected to wrap up by the end of May.