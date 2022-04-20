Celebrate warmer weather with the State Fair

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating the upcoming warmer weather with “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven,” this Saturday, April 23, from 1-8 p.m. at the state fairgrounds in Lewisburg. This one-day event will feature a little bit of everything with a car show, all day music, food, shopping, disc golf tournament, corn hole tournament, and activities for the kids.

“After snow at the beginning of the week, the weather could not look more perfect for the upcoming weekend,” state fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We hope folks will come out and enjoy not only the weather, but some fun activities as well.”

Event goers are asked to park in the Free Parking Lot on 219S and enter through the tunnel. All activities will take place in the carnival mid-way, chairs are welcome.

Those interested in registering for the car show, disc golf, or corn hole tournaments may do so by visiting https://statefairofwv.com/almost-summer-in-almost-heaven/, or by calling 304-645-1090. Day-of registrations will be permitted.

Schedule of events for Almost Summer in Almost Heaven includes:

1 p.m.- Gates open/car show starts

2 p.m. – Corn hole tournament

3 p.m. – Car show judging

3:30 p.m. – Half Bad Bluegrass Band

3:30 p.m. – Disc golf tournament

5p.m. – Cody Wickline

7p.m. – Cody Clayton Eagle

