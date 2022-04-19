ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeville, NY

Total snowfall reports

By Darlene Dittell
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis nor'easter brought a wide range of snowfall totals across the region stretching from one...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Upper Peninsula community surpasses 300-inches of snowfall

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- While the snow is melting across much of Michigan, parts of the Upper Peninsula will be dealing with winter-like weather far into spring. The Keweenaw County Road Commission is reporting 300.5” of snow so far this season. On average, the Keweenaw Peninsula, which is...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
WKTV

Snowfall forecast for Sunday and Monday

Tonight: Snow begins. Low 31. Tomorrow Morning: Snow showers. Breezy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. Upper 20s. Tomorrow Evening: Show showers. Windy. Mid 20s. Snowfall begins tonight as a cold front moves through Central New York. Low 31. Tomorrow morning, lake-effect snow begins and continues throughout the next...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee, NY
City
Freeville, NY
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nor Easter
The Independent

Rare spring nor’easter dumps over a foot of snow in New York

Parts of upstate New York and northeast Pennsylvania have been covered in snow as a rare spring storm caps off an unseasonably cold few days in the region.The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York had recorded over 14 inches of snow by 10am on Tuesday, with other parts of the state notching up to 18 inches. Parts of northeast Pennsylvania also recorded up to 14 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.The storm has caused power outages in the area, according to poweroutage.us, with over 200,000 customers reporting outages across New York and Pennsylvania.Other parts of the northeast, including...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Snow on Canada Will Strike Through Parts of the Plains in the Rockies

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Snow Continues Overnight

A late season nor'easter will lift up the coast tonight with periods of steady snow likely. With temperatures right around the freezing mark, accumulations will be highly dependent on elevation with valley locations expecting between 2-4" and 6"+ possible on the hilltops. The steady snow will taper early Tuesday with scattered mixed rain and snow showers expected through the day. Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the mid 40s with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

What are Chicago’s March snowfall statistics?

Chicago’s snowfall records for the month of March began in 1885 and in the years since then (through 2021), at least some snow has fallen in every March. However, only traces of snow (less than 0.1 inch of snow) were recorded in five of the months: in March of 1910, 1921, 1994, 1997 and 2000. The very least snow occurred in March, 1994, when traces of snow were recorded on just two days during the month — on the 18th and 29th. And in 1921, traces occurred on three days (the 3rd, 6th and 8th). March of 1926 produced 23.1 inches of snow, Chicago’s snowiest March; March, 1965, was second snowiest, with 22.3 inches. The biggest March snowstorm occurred on March 25-26, 1930, with 19.2 inches..
CHICAGO, IL
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy