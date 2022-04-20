ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

K9 'Rio' gifted body armor to wear on SCDNR investigations

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — A Department of Natural Resources K9 is sporting new gear!. DCDNR K9 "Rio" was gifted a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Armor#Vested Interest#Scdnr#Wciv#K9s Inc
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Drug Case Overturned Because Trooper Was Speeding?

Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
WYOMING STATE
WTNH

Fairfield County police departments donate body armor to Ukrainians

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dozen police departments in Fairfield County are donating more than 200 previously used ballistic vests and helmets to Ukrainians. The gear will help Ukrainian citizens protect themselves as Russian troops continue to attack the country. Body armor is just one of many items that have been specifically requested by Ukrainian […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made

Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made in IndianaIndiana Sheriff. Deputies of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants and made several arrest after an investigation into a local burglary led the officers to the suspected culprits. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman began the investigation in March 2022 after a local resident reported their home had been burglarized.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
FOX8 News

Rockingham County sheriff pushes to send surplus body armor to protect Ukrainians

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County sheriff is doing his part in assisting the Ukrainian Defense Efforts. Sheriff Sam Page has reached out to the Governor’s Office, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, representatives of the State Legislature and Rockingham County Commissioners with a plan to help those fighting in […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
VTDigger

Vermont State Police collect 3 tons of body armor for Ukraine￼

Vermont State Police, other law enforcement agencies and the public donated about 1,000 body armor vests and 45 helmets, part of an extensive effort to collect the items and prepare them for shipment to Ukraine. “This is a good use for this equipment, to help protect the people of Ukraine...
VERMONT STATE
KATU.com

Camas police to wear body cameras starting in April

CAMAS, Wash. — Camas police will start wearing body cameras full time in April. City officials say they worked closely with officers and the union to develop a body-cam policy. They call the shift from part-time to full-time body cam use "the right step." "It was a state mandate...
CAMAS, WA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

3 ARRESTED IN DRUG HOUSE RAID

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) An alleged Eureka drug house that police say ‘terrorized the neighborhood’ has been raided by the county’s drug task force. The home owner and two others are under arrest for selling drugs and maintaining a drug house. Cameron Thompson, Rachel Vetterkind and Latasha Haslam were busted when police raided the home in […] The post 3 ARRESTED IN DRUG HOUSE RAID appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy