Maricopa County, AZ

Puppy Reportedly Beaten for Defecating on Floor Deserves Justice

By Kari Maze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget: Maricopa County, Arizona Attorney Allister Ade. Goal: Give man harsh legal sentence for reportedly throwing dog because the animal pooped on the floor. A golden retriever puppy mix, named Chowder, was allegedly grabbed and violently thrown for defecating inside the house. Sean Ray was arrested in connection with the crime...

Comments / 14

George
3d ago

Send that twerp to me,,, I’ve got things to do to him. I promise I won’t feel a thing. This is why I hate most people

Constance Kellogg
3d ago

anyone who harmes an animal or child deserve the same.

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand All States Pass Reforms to Save Animals From Pet-Murdering Cops

It is estimated that police in the United States kill a dog every 98 minutes. Police cannot be counted on to disclose all of the animals they are murdering in the line of duty. The Puppycide Database Project, which relies heavily on its own research and tools to find the true numbers behind this crisis, has estimated that the number of our pups being gunned down by officers is close to 500 dogs a day. These dogs are often safely leashed, or residing in their own homes. The ‘perceived threat’ a cop feels from a dog can be as small as a bark, a movement, or simply being in a small space with the officer.
