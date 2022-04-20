ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why bonkers Viking epic 'The Northman' just had to have 'a naked sword fight on a volcano'

USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198Ab8_0fEk4DK800

Alexander Skarsgård spent a decade wanting to make the ultimate Viking movie, though initially he didn’t imagine a world where he’d have to wear a flesh-colored thong during a naked duel to the death on top of an erupting volcano.

“There were definitely moments where I was crying and cursing myself and every one of us,” Skarsgård says of the climactic finale of director Robert Eggers’ 10th-century revenge fantasy “The Northman” (in theaters Friday), a story that's a reimagining of the Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare's "Hamlet" but that's also “kind of in my DNA.”

The Swedish actor stars in the film as Amleth, a prince of an island kingdom forced to flee at age 10 when beloved father King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) is murdered by his own brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang). Twenty years later, Amleth lays waste to Slavic villages as a Viking berserker when reminded of his life’s mission – to avenge his father, save his mother (Nicole Kidman), kill his uncle – and enlists the help of young witch Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) to infiltrate Fjölnir’s farm in Iceland.

Anya Taylor-Joy:'The Queen's Gambit actress reveals 'proudest moment' of the hit Netflix show

And if the mere mention of Norse mythology and Vikings bring superhero Thor and a Minnesota football team to mind, think again. “Certainly since Wagner put horns on helmets in his operas in the 19th century, pop culture has been reinventing Vikings to be whatever they want to be,” says Eggers, who previously directed period films “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.”

The aforementioned volcanic death match is just one of many crazy scenes in a film that Eggers took pains to make historically accurate. He and Skarsgård break down key aspects of “The Northman” that marry real Viking history and bonkers cinema:

Prepare yourself for a Viking kid's very trippy initiation ceremony

Before he’s murdered, Aurvandil (Hawke) makes young Amleth (Oscar Novak) go through a ritual that readies the kid for the throne and is essentially a Viking bar mitzvah, albeit with more howling, farting and psychedelic drugs. In one of the stranger visions, Amleth views a “tree of life” bearing fruit that happens to be his ancestors. The scene was born primarily from Eggers’ exhaustive research: The design of the genealogical tree was “based on a tapestry from a Viking burial found in Norway,” he says, and the clothes and armor of the ancestors were inspired by archeological discoveries from before the Viking age.

‘The Northman’ takes us out to a Viking ball game

Amleth partakes in a brutal, mudbound round of Knattleikr, which Skarsgård describes as “a weird hybrid of lacrosse and MMA.” (The sport was so popular in Viking times that it was played year-round, even on ice “where they would use bones from animals as skates,” the actor says.) Adds Eggers: “A lot of historians think that they didn't even bother keeping track of the score. It was all about who's the last man standing.” Skarsgård put on muscular “heft” for the role but onscreen he had to go up against Icelandic strongman Hafþór Björnsson (aka The Mountain from “Game of Thrones”). “He's a really lovely guy but so big and so strong that in those scenes when we're running and he’d just lightly tap on my shoulder, I went flying.”

Björk (yes, Björk) plays a witch based on Ukrainian folklore

The Icelandic singer plays the Seeress, a blind Slavic witch who puts Amleth back on his vengeful campaign, and for her and Taylor-Joy’s Olga, Eggers pulled from Ukrainian and Transcarpathian folk beliefs and witchcraft techniques. While Norse mythology is a known commodity, “the Slavic religion in the 10th century is much more mysterious,” Eggers says. He also wanted something different than, say, what “The Vikings” TV show had done with “hordes and hordes of female warriors” that never existed. “It was interesting for me to explore these female characters who have agency and power, like in the patriarchal society, without rewriting history.”

A Valkyrie (with Norse grills!) rides on to warrior heaven

“The Northman” includes a couple of scenes of a helmeted woman riding a horse on a cosmic path to Valhalla, an afterlife for fallen Vikings. Eggers wanted his warrior heaven of sorts to look like “a spectral event that exists in nature but is also something sublime.” As for what appears to be braces in the “otherworldly” Valkyrie's mouth, he wasn’t inspired by ancient Scandinavian orthodontics. Viking skulls have been found to have “horizontal grooves in the teeth,” Eggers says. “The most popular theory currently is that this was just a cool adornment and they would fill that gap with pigmented enamel. We chose black, but there's a famous Viking king called Harald Bluetooth and there's speculation maybe he filled his gap with blue enamel.”

The naked volcanic climax incorporates real documentary footage

Because of “the macho stuff and the right-wing misappropriation of Viking culture,” Eggers was never into Vikings until he visited Iceland’s “powerful landscapes," he says. “I thought, if I'm going to do a Viking movie, it's got to end with a naked sword fight on a volcano." And it definitely lives up to being, as Skarsgård puts it, "just the most epic thing I'd ever seen." Fun fact: Documentary footage of a recent Icelandic eruption were used in creating the visual effects of massive flames and cinders – filming actually took place in freezing bad weather. “While Alex was shivering,” Eggers reports, “I was wearing the finest raingear that humanity has ever invented.”

No, Robert Pattinson didn't get drunk filming 'The Lighthouse':But 'I ate quite a lot of mud'

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Northman' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Robert Eggers' Revenge Epic

Spring is about to get a little chilly when The Northman storms into theaters later this month. Coming off critical hits like 2015's The Witch and 2019's The Lighthouse, director Robert Eggers' next film seems poised to take audiences by storm (it has already won the Film Production Team of the Year award from the Production Guilt of Great Britain). Like his previous two features, The Northman is also written by Eggers, though this time he shares the credit with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Robert Eggers on ‘The Northman’ Viking Accuracy, Casting Björk, and Studio Notes

Click here to read the full article. Robert Eggers turns the doom and gloom of history into high art. His staggering 2015 debut “The Witch” turned memories of Salem witch fears into haunting New England folk horror and “The Lighthouse” turned the world’s most uncomfortable naval gig into a claustrophobic tale of bad roommates. Now he’s taken his vision to an epic scale with “The Northman,” a sprawling Viking saga that wears its vicious spirit on every blood-soaked sword and ear-splitting battle cry. Produced by Focus Features for somewhere in the vicinity of $70-90 million, “The Northman” is the rare U.S....
MOVIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Björk
Person
Claes Bang
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
CNET

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Is Streaming At Last, Just Not Where You'd Think

Yellowstone is, by far, the Paramount Network's biggest hit. It's also one of the biggest hits on cable television, bar none. The season 3 cliffhanger finale in 2020 drew the biggest audience of any scripted TV show on cable that year, with 7.6 million viewers watching it. The season 4 premiere in November on the Paramount Network nearly doubled that, with 14.7 million viewers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Epic#Bonkers#Sword#Scandinavian#Swedish#Slavic#Norse
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage's Dracula will channel David Bowie and his late father

Nicolas Cage has revealed the figures he's trying to channel in his portrayal of Dracula in upcoming horror comedy Renfield – David Bowie and his late father. "I'm trying to become the Thin White Duke for Dracula," he told GQ, referring to the persona adopted by Bowie in the mid-'70s, which was in turn partly inspired by the character he played in The Man Who Fell to Earth.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 26 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mayans M.C.' Casts 'Good Girls' Star Manny Montana

Mayans M.C. has officially cast Good Girls star Manny Montana as a new cast member for Season 3. According to Deadline, it was suspected Montana was briefly noticed in the new Mayans M.C. Season 3 trailer, but there was no certainty. Now, the outlet reports that executive producer Elgin James confirmed Montana's involvement while speaking during the Mayans panel at the Contenders Television event.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy