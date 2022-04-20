ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and...

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday afternoon, April 21st. The river will fall to 16.1 feet by Friday morning, April 22nd. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 16.7 Thu 8 AM 15.7 13.7 12.3 16.9 1 PM 4/21
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:44:00 Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
#Flood#Simpson Counties
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has been lifting and scattering early this morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ellsworth; Reno; Rice HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Ellsworth, Rice and Reno Counties. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barton, Kingman, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Barton; Kingman; Lincoln; Russell HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Reno and Kingman Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure loose outdoor items as they high winds can pick them up and send them airborne.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher winds of 25 to 30 mph are possible along the barrier islands. * WHERE...Brevard County Barrier Islands, Mainland Brevard County east of Interstate 95, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Some tree limbs could be blown down.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Labette; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Saline; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Fog has started to dissipate across the area. Therefore the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

