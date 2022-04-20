Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 83.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 84.4 feet just after midnight Saturday, April 23rd, and will fall to 84.3 the evening of Sunday, April 24th. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.8 Thu 8 AM 84.2 84.4 84.4 84.4 1 AM 4/23

