Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, McDonald. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 902 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated runoff from heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen in the Beaver and Indian Creek and Elk River Basins. - This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Patterson Creek, Butler Creek, Big Sugar Creek, Indian Creek, North Fork Patterson Creek and Elk River. The flood wave along Indian Creek is expected to move through Anderson between 2 and 4 PM and Lanagan between 3 and 5 PM. Current indications are for a peak of 13 to 14 feet at the Lanagan river gage as the flood wave moves through. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Noel, Lanagan, Cayuga and Tiff City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
