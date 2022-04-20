ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has been lifting and scattering early this morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ida, Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.8 feet by Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 19.0 Thu 7 am CDT 18.5 17.9 16.8
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.7 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding to diminish and end through Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 161.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 161.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 159.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Rankin and Hinds Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until late Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.2 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested at the highway 80 gage and the Lakeland Drive river gage. The Highway 80 river gage is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 20.2 feet by Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Jackson 28.0 29.2 Thu 8 am CDT 28.8 28.0 26.1
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 24.4 feet by Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 28.1 Thu 8 am CDT 27.6 26.9 26.3
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, McDonald. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 902 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated runoff from heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen in the Beaver and Indian Creek and Elk River Basins. - This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Patterson Creek, Butler Creek, Big Sugar Creek, Indian Creek, North Fork Patterson Creek and Elk River. The flood wave along Indian Creek is expected to move through Anderson between 2 and 4 PM and Lanagan between 3 and 5 PM. Current indications are for a peak of 13 to 14 feet at the Lanagan river gage as the flood wave moves through. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Noel, Lanagan, Cayuga and Tiff City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 15.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 83.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 84.4 feet just after midnight Saturday, April 23rd, and will fall to 84.3 the evening of Sunday, April 24th. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.8 Thu 8 AM 84.2 84.4 84.4 84.4 1 AM 4/23
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet Friday morning, April 23rd, and fall to 22.9 feet later that evening. The river will fall to 21.6 feet by Tuesday morning, APril 26th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.5 Thu 9 AM 23.0 22.7 22.2 23.0 7 AM 4/22
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ellsworth; Reno; Rice HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Ellsworth, Rice and Reno Counties. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Gibson; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton. .Flooding continues on the White River at Hazleton. Flooding is expected to end later today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Hazleton. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding begins in lowest bottomlands and a few local roads. High water affects a few low oil fields. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Sunday, May 01. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

