The Smile, Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, to Release Debut Album Next Month

The Smile — a trio comprising Radiohead ’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — will release their debut album, “A Light for Attracting Attention,” on May 13on XL Recordings.

The 13-track album was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Tracks feature strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

The group has previously released four singles: “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “The Smoke,” “Skrting on the Surface” and “Pana-vision,” the latter of which appeared in the finale of “Peaky Blinders” — and premiere a fifth, “Free in the Knowledge,” with today’s announcement, accompanied by a video directed by Leo Leigh.

The track was first performed by Thom Yorke as part of the “Letters Live” event at London’s Royal Albert Hall last December.

In January The Smile played three consecutive sold-out live shows over a 24- hour period in London, and will begin their 2022 European tour on May 16 in Croatia, and will be performing UK dates in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, with a final performance in Taormina, Sicily, on July 20.

The full tracklisting for the album is: