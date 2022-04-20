Shawn Mendes Gets Real About Mental Health Struggles: 'I'm Overwhelmed'

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health struggles, saying he sometimes feels like he's failing.

The "When You're Gone" singer penned a lengthy sentiment on social media on Tuesday (April 19) where he said he's trying to "be the truth."

"Sometimes I ask my self what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth' i feel like that's a hard thing to do though," he confessed. "i'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide."

He continued, "The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me. The truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!! sometimes i really don't care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho."

"That's the truth," he wrote. "The truth is even with so much success i still find it hard to feel like i'm not failing. hyper focused on what i don't have, forgetting to see all that i do. The truth is i'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."

He made sure to let fans know that even though he still has doubts and struggles, he's doing okay. He also hopes that by opening up about where he is in his mental health journey, he can help others who may also be struggling .

"The truth is ALSO that i'm okay," he said. "i'm just tryna tell and be the truth," he said. "i like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

Check out his full message below.