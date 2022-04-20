ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carrie Underwood To Share Another 'Denim & Rhinestones' Song Soon

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI4VZ_0fEk3Kbq00
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a snippet of the next song she plans to release from her upcoming album — and it’s coming soon. “Crazy Angels” will follow previously-released tracks “Ghost Story” and “Denim And Rhinestones,” the title track of the award-winning country artist’s new collection. Underwood shared a reel on Instagram and announced that fans can listen to “Crazy Angels” on Friday (April 22).

Underwood debuted “Ghost Story” last month after posting several hints on her social media channels. The haunting single is “ a really powerful revenge song … But this time instead of smashing his headlights with a baseball bat, she’s just going to haunt his every waking moment. She’s not just the one that got away, but she’s the one that he cannot forget.”

Next, Underwood released “Denim And Rhinestones” along with the track list of her 12-track project, which is due on June 10 . She explained that the album has “a lot of songs that could be kind of considered ‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh. These are just influences that are in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in my way. I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person, as an artist. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work.” See the track list here:

  1. Denim & Rhinestones
  2. Velvet Heartbreak
  3. Ghost Story
  4. Hate My Heart
  5. Burn
  6. Crazy Angels
  7. Faster
  8. Pink Champagne
  9. Wanted Woman
  10. Poor Everybody
  11. She Don’t Know
  12. Garden

Underwood is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

Listen to the first snippet of “Crazy Angels” here :

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Music Radio#Denim Rhinestones Velv
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Flashes Ultra-Toned Legs In Sheer Tights And Cowboy Boots On Instagram: ‘Thank U Blake Shelton’

Gwen Stefani is a ska-punk girl at heart, and she sure knows how to give her classic look a hint of country flair on occasion. The eternal style icon, 52, just rocked an ensemble that blends elements of her edgy signature choices (like fishnet tights, a red lip and 90s red-and-black plaid) with DSquared knee-high cowboy boots in her latest Instagram post. Like the thousands of fans who double-tapped her pic, we too are in awe of how she can seamlessly blend different styles while making an outfit all her own.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood captivates fans in daring sparkly jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood was back in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second leg of her REFLECTION residency – and with it saw the return of her show-stopping stage outfits. The country music singer left fans in awe when she took to the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas in several jaw-dropping looks, but one, in particular, stood out, a daring semi-sheer black jumpsuit that showcased Carrie's incredibly sculpted figure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy