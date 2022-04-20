Carrie Underwood To Share Another 'Denim & Rhinestones' Song Soon

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a snippet of the next song she plans to release from her upcoming album — and it’s coming soon. “Crazy Angels” will follow previously-released tracks “Ghost Story” and “Denim And Rhinestones,” the title track of the award-winning country artist’s new collection. Underwood shared a reel on Instagram and announced that fans can listen to “Crazy Angels” on Friday (April 22).

Underwood debuted “Ghost Story” last month after posting several hints on her social media channels. The haunting single is “ a really powerful revenge song … But this time instead of smashing his headlights with a baseball bat, she’s just going to haunt his every waking moment. She’s not just the one that got away, but she’s the one that he cannot forget.”

Next, Underwood released “Denim And Rhinestones” along with the track list of her 12-track project, which is due on June 10 . She explained that the album has “a lot of songs that could be kind of considered ‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh. These are just influences that are in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in my way. I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person, as an artist. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work.” See the track list here:

Denim & Rhinestones Velvet Heartbreak Ghost Story Hate My Heart Burn Crazy Angels Faster Pink Champagne Wanted Woman Poor Everybody She Don’t Know Garden

Underwood is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

Listen to the first snippet of “Crazy Angels” here :