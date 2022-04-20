ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police identify body found in South Austin over the weekend, investigated as 20th homicide

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified a body that was found early Sunday morning in South Austin and say his death is now being investigated as a homicide. At 4:00 a.m. on...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
The Tuscaloosa News

Bodies found in vehicle submerged in floodwaters, yet to be identified by Tuscaloosa Police

Tuscaloosa police say they found the bodies of three people inside a vehicle Thursday morning after floodwaters receded from heavy storms that struck the area on Tuesday. Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit received a call about the vehicle, which was near Main Street Northeast and Short 19th Street Northeast in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Police#Homicide Detectives#Crime Stoppers#South Congress#Austin Travis County#Apd Homicide
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

APD begins investigation after a body is found on a residential street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a caller reported the discovery of a body in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to a press briefing, the initial call came in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the unnamed caller said...
AUSTIN, TX
WBTV

Police investigate homicide in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night into Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to a home on Ludwick Avenue, between Gold Hill Drive and Jake Alexander Blvd. “It hurts my heart for that situation right there,” said a neighbor, Revia...
SALISBURY, NC
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy