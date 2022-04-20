ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

$53M in federal funds to help expand 219 in Somerset County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6tdW_0fEk2nya00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Additional Appalachian Program Development (APD) federal funding will help accelerate the expansion of U.S. 219 in Somerset County, PennDOT announced.

The $53 million investment in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) was committed today to continue the remaining pre-construction phase activities of the final design, right-of-way and utilities to upgrade the country’s last remaining two-lane section of 219 to a four-lane, limited-access highway.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making significant progress possible across Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This investment also shows the commitment to growing and supporting our rural economies and transportation system.”

Wolf administration previews 2022 construction season

This funding comes after the $6 million in APD funds that was announced in November 2020 that have been used to begin the environmental studies and alignment selection phase of the project.

It’s reported the studies are intended to advance the portion of 219 from the southern end of the Meyersdale Bypass to the northern end of the recently completed 219/Interstate 68 interchange near Old Salisbury Road in Maryland.

“Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) and I have been advocating for this expansion project of U.S. 219 for years to improve interstate commerce and highway safety,” Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said. “Today’s announcement securing $53 million of Federal Appalachian Program Development funding will complete essential pre-construction activities and will continue promoting the project’s benefits to secure funding for the construction of this critical corridor.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Federal, state and local officials will still need to continue to work closely to find a solution to secure funding for the construction phase of this project.

PennDOT said the design team is currently performing resource agency coordination, environmental data collection and starting to engage local public officials and residents for their input on the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
State
Maryland State
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get a $2000 stimulus check

Residents in Pennsylvania could be getting a $2,000 check according to  Governor Tom Wolf’s plan. Gov. Wolf on a call Thursday said the $2 billion of unspent American Rescue Plan money sent to Pennsylvania should go back into the homes of PA residents. The Governor’s plan would send a check of $2,000 to households with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Funds#Federal Funding#U S 219#Penndot#Apd
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of $90k fraud at Blair County dealership

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County. David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy