Myrtle Beach, SC

MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport is giving away themed goodie bags to announce its newest destination, Manchester, New Hampshire. MYR said Spirit Airlines is now offering new daily...

