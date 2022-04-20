Sunshine Returns Wednesday

It’s been a gray stretch across the Ozarks but we’re finally seeing the clouds break up for our Friyay. A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW today but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early in the day and it won’t bring much more than a wind switch to the viewing area. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the 50s and 60s, but still cool for this time of March.

