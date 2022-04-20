ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine Returns Wednesday

By Joe Veres
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will build into the Twin Tiers on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Tiers#Sunny Skies
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

A few more showers, cooler temperatures ahead

The severe weather threat has exited the area, but the chance of rain showers will linger on and off through Thursday. Along with a chance of showers, temperatures will start to trend cooler. Temperatures will be near to below average Friday through this weekend as another cold front sweeps across...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Sunshine finally returns as we end the workweek

It’s been a gray stretch across the Ozarks but we’re finally seeing the clouds break up for our Friyay. A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW today but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early in the day and it won’t bring much more than a wind switch to the viewing area. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the 50s and 60s, but still cool for this time of March.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Blustery Thursday Winds Settle Down Into The Evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Winds will calm, significantly, Thursday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday looks dry with highs back to the low 50s. Saturday looks mostly sunny. with highs near 50. For Easter Sunday highs might only...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Sunshine returns along with some BIG wind tomorrow.

We’ll see more sunshine and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend, however hold on to your hat! Expect breezy conditions for Friday with wind gust up to 20 mph and by Saturday we could see gust up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will be held down as well with daytime Highs in the 60s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s with some 30s by Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy