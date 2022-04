White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to release on Netflix, following the popularity of other documentaries such as The Tinder Swindler. The title will explore the brand’s peak during the late ’90s and the early aughts due to its “all-American” image. However, there has been much controversy surrounding the label’s exclusionary marketing and discriminatory practices. One such instance was the teen retailer’s lawsuit against American Eagle, in which it claimed that the competing clothing store had plagiarized some of its designs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO