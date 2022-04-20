ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

’80s Babies Are Going to Love This Totally Rad Airbnb in Illinois

By Lil Zim
Q985
Q985
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was a young child in the 1980s, so I probably should feel more love and nostalgia for this decade of time than I actually do. Don't hate me, but I HATE 80s fashion, and I freak...

q985online.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ World Famous Hot Dog Stand Changes Name For Holiday

The world-famous "Wieners Circle" hot dog stand in Chicago decided to change its name in honor of the "420" holiday. Illinois Businesses Are Getting In The Spirit Of "420" Holiday. Since recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, a lot of people, including business owners are really getting into the "420"...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Totally Rad
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
B105

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy