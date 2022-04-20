ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes admits he often feels like he’s ‘drowning and failing’ in open letter

Cover picture for the articleShawn Mendes admits he often feels like he’s “drowning” and “failing – despite having huge success. The ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker has penned a candid letter to his fans on Twitter and admitted he does his best to live and be truthful to himself, but sometimes he feels “overwhelmed” and...

