Shawn Mendes admits he often feels like he’s ‘drowning and failing’ in open letter

There was nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from expressing himself. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer gave his fans an update on his current feelings. “Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth,' I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes wrote in a message on his notes app, posted to Twitter. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO