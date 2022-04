Similar to Belle from Beauty and the Beast, you may be looking for “adventure in the great wide somewhere” or an excuse to get together with your besties. Even if you’re just a big Disney fan and hoping to immerse yourself in one of your favorite movies, you’ll want to book tickets to this immersive Beauty and the Beast cocktail experience coming to New York for summer 2022. The experience is hosted by Explore Hidden, the team behind the ‘Gram-worthy The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it gives guests the chance to step into another “tale as old as time.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO