Johnny Depp details Amber Heard throwing 'TV remote at my head,' 'glass of wine at my face'

Johnny Depp 's dramatic, public rehashing of his and Amber Heard 's relationship continued Wednesday in court, as the former couple battles in a vicious libel lawsuit.

In the video broadcast of the testimony, Heard, 35, was shown parallel to Depp, 58, reacting to his statements and appearing to be taking notes.

"Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong," Depp said at the beginning of his testimony. He added that Heard would resort to "demeaning name-calling," which "would escalate to full-scale arguments."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor continued, "If there is a dialogue between two people, both people need to speak but there was no way to fit a word in."

"I was having difficulty in my mind and my heart dealing with that kind of barrage," Depp expressed.

More than a week into the trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, Depp is the first half of the divorced couple to take the stand and testify against his former spouse.

Depp is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million , alleging she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (which is printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018. In the column, she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp takes the stand in his libel lawsuit against Amber Heard on April 20. Evelyn Hockstein, AP

More: Johnny Depp's friend rejects Amber Heard's abuse claim as 'malicious lie'

Depp said Wednesday that Heard's allegations have cost him "nothing less than everything" when it comes to his career and reputation. "When the allegations were rapidly circling the globe, telling people that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled, menace who beat women, suddenly in my 50’s, it’s over. You know, you’re done," Depp said. "That is to say, I lost, because that is not a thing that anyone is gonna just put on your back for a short period of time. I will live with that for the rest of my life."

He added: "And it never had to be that way – it never had to happen. And I don’t quite understand why it did in the way that it did."

Earlier in his testimony, Depp addressed Heard's accusations. Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had — one that used to say “Winona Forever” when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.

“It didn't happen,” he said of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body?”

Depp, who opened up about his childhood abuse in testimony on Tuesday , continued on Wednesday, telling the courtroom, "You start to realize you're in a relationship with your mother."

He claimed Heard would often use the personal things he shared about his life as "ammunition" and that it "sent me into a tailspin of confusion, depression."

In arguments, Depp said he would remove himself from their arguments by leaving the room or locking himself in the bathroom, for instance, to avoid being confrontational. That avoidance was a coping mechanism he said he learned when he was younger.

"I was sure that it was going to escalate into violence which it oftentimes did," he said of when he would emerge. "Ms. Heard in her frustration and rage would strike out. She would … it could begin with a shove, she would throw the TV remote at my head, it could be throwing a glass of wine at my face. But, all in all, it was just constant."

He later added, "Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?"

When asked why he stayed with Heard, Depp said, "That's a very complicated answer. I can only say that I stayed through all that, I'm sure it's somehow related to my father remaining stoic as my mother would beat him to death. I'm sure it had something to do with having been in a beautiful, wonderful 14-15 year relationship with the mother of my children, raising those kids."

Depp shares daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack Depp, 20 with Vanessa Paradis.

"I stayed, I suppose because my father stayed," he added. "I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her."

Depp revealed his mother had attempted suicide a few times, something that Heard had allegedly threatened. "Ms. Heard had spoken about suicide on a couple of occasions, so that was also a factor," he said of remaining in the relationship.

Depp said the last time he saw Heard was at their penthouse in May 2016 after ending the relationship. Depp said Heard tried to explain a photo Depp had seen of their bed shortly after he left, in which fecal matter could be seen on Depp's side of the bed. "It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp recalled of seeing the photo.

He said Heard kept denying the fecal matter, blaming it on their small dogs, but he was convinced she was lying.

As he was leaving the penthouse, Depp said Heard was speaking on the phone with a friend and began to shout, "Stop hitting me, Johnny" repeatedly in a distressed tone, despite Depp standing in the kitchen 20 feet away.

Johnny Depp testifies during his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on April 20. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Highlights from Depp's first day of testimony: Johnny Depp takes the stand in Amber Heard trial, says claims have 'no truth'

Johnny Depp says in first day of testimony he never 'struck any women' in his life

Depp opened his testimony Tuesday by calling Heard's Washington Post story "heinous," adding, "I never struck Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any women in my life."

He recapped the early days of his relationship with Heard, whom Depp dubbed "too good to be true." There were small indicators early on that suggested rocky times ahead, he said.

The actor maintained he decided to take the stand to prove Heard's claims have "no truth to it whatsoever" and because he feels a responsibility to "stand up for my children," referring to daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack Depp.

"I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school, have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said. "I didn't deserve that nor did my children nor did the people who have believed in me for all those years."

Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom on April 20 as Johnny Depp testifies against him in their libel lawsuit. Evelyn Hockstein, AP

All the major moments from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial, including Depp taking the stand

Depp opens up about substance abuse, oxycodone addiction

He also admitted to having been addicted to pain medicationfor about five years after receiving a prescription when he hurt his back while filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," but said he detoxed from the drugs during his relationship with Heard and has not taken opiates since.

Depp also addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles when he was filming the movie “Black Mass.” Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride.

Depp testified he took two oxycodone pills and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering.

He took great lengths to explain the difference between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, and insisted throughout his testimony that he was never addicted to booze.

Depp testified that he only drank perhaps a glass of Champagne as he boarded the plane. But according to evidence introduced at a similar trial in England where Depp sued a British tabloid — a lawsuit he lost — Depp texted his friend, actor Paul Bettany, and referenced drinking half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand Red Bull vodkas” and two bottles of Champagne before the flight.

Heard's allegations of his substance abuse have been "grossly embellished," Depp argued on the stand Tuesday, claiming there have been no moments where he's been out of control.

"I'm not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time," Depp said, though he admitted to doing "a line or two" of cocaine with Heard's sister, Whitney.

"The characterization of my 'substance abuse' that’s been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished," he added. "And I'm sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false. I think that it was an easy target for her to hit."

More: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's former marriage counselor testifies, recalls 'mutual abuse'

Depp discusses the difficulties of withdrawing from substances

During the second day of his testimony, Depp stated that he stopped drinking and doing drugs (aside from the ones prescribed) at Heard's request.

"It feels like the inside of you is trying to escape the body, so it's obviously very painful," Depp said of his choice to detox in the Bahamas away from paparazzi.

When he asked her to do the same in support, Depp claimed his ex-wife asserted that she wasn't an addict and therefore did not need to stop consuming substances.

Depp alleged he had seen Heard drink alcohol and take MDMA (ecstasy or molly), mushrooms and speed (amphetamines).

Heard joined Depp during his detox stay in the Bahamas, where he alleged that at one point the actress denied giving him medication, prescribed by Dr. David Kipper and nurse Debbie Lloyd, that would help him with withdrawal symptoms because it was earlier than the time they were supposed to be administered.

That fight resulted in the couple returning to Los Angeles where he opted to detox alone and without the aid of medications phenobarbital, lithium, Seroquel and Neurontin.

Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on April 20, 2022. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp recounts the couple's drug-fueled wedding in 2015

Depp revealed that his daughter Lily-Rose didn't attend his wedding to Heard for a number of reasons.

While on the witness stand, the "Fantastic Beasts" star was asked about drugs at their wedding. "After the wedding, there was dinner, dancing, and drugs on the schedule that came from Ms. Heard and Ms. (Raquel) Pennington," he alleged.

Depp noted that many guests took MDMA, but he didn't because it "would have been a waste of the drug because it wouldn't have an effect on me."

"I smoked marijuana and I don't remember drinking," he said.

The former couple didn't have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, resulting in fight and severed finger

Depp was asked if there was a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding. "No we did not (have a prenuptial)," he said, adding that any discussions with Heard would "spring into arguments."

The actor eventually consulted a lawyer about creating a postnuptial agreement while he was in Australia filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Depp claimed that Heard was "rude and dismissive" when confronted by lawyers about the possibility of a postnuptial.

The "Sweeney Todd" star alleged that in Heard's rebuttal, she told him, "'I'm not even in your will.' I thought that was an odd thing to say … it felt wrong." He also claimed the actress accused him of not trusting her.

Their argument about the postnuptial argument was heightened when Heard joined Depp in Australia, he testified. As a result, he locked himself in a room until she left him.

Depp revealed that after months of being sober, he went to the bar of the rented home and "poured himself two or three shots."

His decision to drink resulted in Heard yelling at him, Depp alleged. "She walked up to me and reached for the bottle of vodka and then stood back and hurled it at me. It went right past my head behind me," he said.

Depp found another larger bottle of vodka and poured more shots, he testified. "She then grabbed that bottle and threw that at me," he said. "My hand was on the edge of the bar, she threw the large bottle and it made contact (with my finger) and it shattered everywhere."

He recalled feeling "heat" and the sensation of dripping before he "realized the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bone sticking out." Depp said he began to write on the walls in his own blood to recount lies in which he had caught Heard.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Depp said he was honest about the incident to his personal physician, but to others, he lied that he smashed his hand in between accordion doors. Depp testified he lied about the cause of the injury to protect Heard. In opening statements, Heard's lawyers said the laws of physics do not support Depp's story, and they will introduce evidence to prove that.

Contributing: Edward Segarra, Hannah Yasharoff, Maria Puente, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnny Depp details Amber Heard throwing 'TV remote at my head,' 'glass of wine at my face'