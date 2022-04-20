ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov’s utility accountability legislation tabled and in limbo

By The Associated Press
wabi.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to place new regulations on electric utilities was in limbo after failing to...

www.wabi.tv

A Maine legislative committee has failed to compromise on the provisions of a utility reform bill that seeks to introduce new accountability measures for electric utilities in the state. The Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee members were split three ways on the bill in a vote Friday, the Portland Press...
