ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Whirling disease detected in SC trout for first time

By Kasie Strickland
Sentinel Progress
Sentinel Progress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKgj1_0fEk0pZE00
Whirling disease has been detected in South Carolina trout, and anglers, like these on Eastatoee Creek in Pickens County, are reminded to clean their gear after fishing. Courtesy of SCDNR

PICKENS COUNTY — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, working with the Southeastern Fish Disease Cooperative at Auburn University, has documented the presence of whirling disease for the first time in four streams sampled recently in Pickens and Greenville counties.

This represents the first positive diagnosis of the whirling disease pathogen in South Carolina trout streams.

First detected in the United States in 1958, whirling disease is found in more than 20 states, including North Carolina and Georgia. Whirling disease can cause 90 percent or greater mortality of young rainbow trout and can have serious impacts to wild and hatchery trout populations. The disease is caused by the microscopic parasite Myxobulus cerebralis, which damages cartilage and skeletal tissue in trout, causing diseased fish to swim in a “whirling” motion.

“While whirling disease is not harmful to humans, this disease has caused high trout mortalities in hatchery systems and in wild trout, particularly in Western streams,” said Ross Self, S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) chief of freshwater fisheries. “There is no practical way to eliminate this pathogen. While the pathogen is now documented in South Carolina, it is positive news that it has not been observed to cause the classic disease symptoms here or seen to cause observable population declines. It appears rare that this pathogen manifests as full-on whirling disease in Southern Appalachian freestone streams, like we have in South Carolina.”

A recent fish health inspection at Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County was negative for whirling disease and other new exotic pathogens.

SCDNR has conducted surveillance for exotic trout pathogens in wild trout populations and at Walhalla State Fish Hatchery for decades. Much of this work was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wild Fish Health Project, operated out of their fish disease lab in Warm Springs, Ga. Since 2015, SCDNR has increased surveillance for whirling disease and other exotic pathogens in trout due to recent documented outbreaks of whirling disease and two species of parasitic gill lice in nearby states. At this point, no parasitic gill lice have been documented in South Carolina trout.

Self said SCDNR fisheries biologists will be collecting additional trout samples for disease analysis in the upcoming 2022 Summer/Fall survey season.

Anglers are reminded to NOT stock or move trout around between bodies of water or release or dispose of them anywhere other than the location where they were caught. Anglers are also reminded to always disinfect waders and properly clean all equipment before leaving an area when fishing. Thoroughly dry equipment in the sun if possible before reuse. If anglers are traveling directly to other waters, they are asked to clean equipment with a 10 percent solution of chlorine bleach or use another set of equipment.

For more information on whirling disease, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s web site at www.invasivespeciesinfo.gov/aquatic/pathogens-and-diseases/whirling-disease.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Gill lice detected in rainbow trout in Southwest Virginia

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Officials are warning fishers of a parasite found in Southwest Virginia recently. Gill lice were discovered in Smyth and Wythe counties, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources. Biologists found the parasitic copepods, which are a type of zooplankton, on some rainbow trout in Blue...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Walhalla, SC
State
South Carolina State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Fish Hatchery#Disease Outbreaks#Sc#Auburn University#Western
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Field & Stream

Texas Angler Catches Massive 60-Pound Smallmouth Buffalo

Texas-based angler Austin Anderson specializes in catching a species of fish that many folks don’t even know exists: smallmouth buffalo. The bottom-feeding species is a large carp-like fish that’s native to large tributaries of the Mississippi River from Montana east to Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as Gulf Slope drainages from Alabama to the Rio Grande. Anderson primarily targets buffalo in Texas’s reservoirs—and recently caught one of the biggest ones of his life, a 60-pound, 14-ounce behemoth.
TEXAS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
Sentinel Progress

Sentinel Progress

312
Followers
327
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Sentinel Progress

 https://www.sentinelprogress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy