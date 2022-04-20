ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

MLB, MLBPA Rack Up Legal Win in ‘Vexatious’ Elk Supplement Case

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8pcP_0fEk0ovj00

Click here to read the full article.

MLB and MLBPA sometimes disagree on questions of law, but the two concur on one point: They’re tired of being sued by a former minor league pitcher who claims they unlawfully ruined his business.

An April 12 ruling that classified Neiman Nix as a “vexatious litigant” will make it more difficult for the founder of DNA Sports Lab, which sells supplements extracted from the shed tissue of elk antlers, to sue the league and union.

Citing “abusive and misuse of the judicial system” and “frivolous lawsuits [that] have served primarily to harass the league and union,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup held that Nix “may not file . . . any further lawsuits” relating to IGF-1—a performance-enhancing substance banned by the MLB-MLBPA joint drug prevention and treatment program—in San Francisco’s federal district court without the judge’s blessing.

Nix, who pitched in the minors in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has filed at least nine lawsuits against MLB, MLBPA and, as Alsup writes, “others with some tangential connection to baseball, such as ESPN and Gatorade.” The lawsuits have been litigated in federal and state courts in California, Florida, New York and Texas.

In court documents, the company has boasted of products created by “scientifically developed methods” that “naturally help the human body perform” and that differ “from the basic deer antler sprays that are on the market.” To explain this claim, the lab notes that “the antler’s velvet is scientifically shaved off and made into very potent liquids and creams.” Yet Nix and DNA sports insist they never sold to MLB players any substance or product banned by MLB rules. To that point, the lawsuits aren’t about the IGF-1 ban itself. Instead, they focus on the investigation that ensnared A-Rod.

In 2013, MLB launched a crackdown on anti-aging clinics that were supplying players with custom-made, and detection-evading, PEDs. More than a dozen players, including Rodriguez and Ryan Braun, were implicated. MLB obtained key evidence by suing Biogenesis and its founder, Anthony Bosch, in a Florida state court. The league argued that Biogenesis induced players into buying prohibited PEDs, thereby breaching their employment contracts. Bosch ultimately settled with MLB and turned over materials.

While the Biogenesis scandal attracted national headlines, Miami-based DNA Sports says it was also targeted by MLB. In one lawsuit, the company asserts “MLB deployed approximately 50 investigators to the South Florida area” to uncover evidence of clinics that may be supplying PEDs to players. DNA Sports charges that it was falsely accused of selling illegal PEDs, which allegedly led “members of the baseball community and Nix’s clientele” to believe that “Nix was tied to the scandal.” Nix’s reputation, he and the clinic have argued, “was quickly tarnished.”

DNA Sports also insists that an MLB investigator threatened to use his law enforcement connections “to have Nix criminally charged for making fraudulent misrepresentations to minors.” The clinic further maintains that MLB hacked its social media accounts, among other supposed intimidation tactics.

Nix and the clinic have raised assorted causes of action, including tortious interference and unfair competition. MLB and MLBPA have sought to have Nix’s lawsuits dismissed as frivolous. They have also pursued sanctions under Rule 11, which punishes attorneys for making filings that lack a proper basis in law and fact. In 2020, a court order found one of Nix’s complaints baseless, blamed his attorneys for failing to reasonably investigate their client’s claims and ordered Nix and DNA Sports to pay the attorneys’ fees for MLB and MLBPA.

The league and union want Nix barred from continuing to file lawsuits. This is not an easy task, as Americans have a Constitutionally protected due process right to pursue claims in court. However, a federal statute, 28 U.S. Code § 1651, permits judges to issue writs that are “necessary and appropriate.” One such writ is a declaration of a litigant as “vexatious,” meaning a person whose court filings are “numerous” and “patently meritless.”

Nix has argued this designation would be inappropriate given that his lawsuits have named different defendants. Judge Alsup wasn’t convinced.

“The shuffling of parties in Mr. Nix’s various lawsuits does not save him,” the judge wrote. “His baseless lawsuits against the league, union, and other entities all concern the same core operative facts.” The judge also criticized the “substantial record of Mr. Nix’s continued abusive litigation activities both in this litigation and in other courts throughout the country,” whereby after one case is dismissed, “a new suit in a different venue with a slightly new cause of action” is initiated.

While Judge Alsup’s order is a hurdle for Nix in pursuing federal cases in San Francisco, its scope is limited to that federal district. There are 93 others across the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Snyder Ticket Revenue Claims Place NFL in New Legal Showdown

Click here to read the full article. The bombshell allegation that the Washington Commanders withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams invites a crucial question: Could this allegation, which follows others, be the one that leads to Daniel Snyder’s removal as owner? Don’t bet on it. But do bet on more questions for a franchise that has repeatedly found itself the target of investigations and league discipline. The House Oversight and Reform Committee is investigating the Commanders for workplace misconduct and a toxic environment for women, and the ticket-revenue allegation arose during the recent testimony of former VP of sales and customer service Jason...
NFL
Sportico

Flores Adds 2 Plaintiffs in Expanding NFL Race Discrimination Case

Click here to read the full article. Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores’ civil rights lawsuit against the NFL grew on Thursday, with his attorneys filing a 100-page amended complaint that adds two plaintiffs: former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant coach Ray Horton. Wilks, an assistant coach for the Carolina Panthers, is portrayed as a victim of race discrimination by the Cardinals. “He was unfairly and discriminatorily fired after just one season,” the complaint charges, “a season in which he was without a general manager . . . and stuck with an unready rookie quarterback drafted by...
NFL
Sportico

Adidas NHL Jersey Lawsuit Claims ‘Authentic’ Is Anything But

Click here to read the full article. What counts as an “authentic” jersey lies at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by a Florida man. David Inouye contends Adidas has relied on “omissions, ambiguities, half-truths” and other “deceptive representations” to sell authentic NHL jerseys that are neither identical nor substantially similar to those worn by NHL players. Inouye’s 20-page complaint was signed by Florida attorney Will Wright and filed in a Tampa federal district court on Monday. Judge Virginia Maria Hernandez Covington, a former federal prosecutor, has been assigned Inouye v. Adidas. Inouye seeks for his case to be certified as...
LAW
Sportico

Judge Uses NCAA Cases to Find MLB Joint Employer of Minor Leaguers

Click here to read the full article. In a 181-page ruling that reshapes an eight-year legal battle, a federal judge recently held that minor league baseball players count as “employees” and are entitled to $1.88 million in penalties for baseball’s failure to comply with California’s wage statement requirements—and that MLB, unlike the NCAA and conferences, is a joint employer of athletes they govern. Judge Joseph Spero of San Francisco’s federal district court granted summary judgment on March 15 for some of the claims raised in a class action brought by retired minor league first baseman Aaron Senne and other minor leaguers....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sportico

Snyder Ticket Scandal Expands to FTC With U.S. House Claims of Fraud

Click here to read the full article. In a letter sent to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan on Tuesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York), and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) claim that “for over a decade, Commanders executives may have withheld millions of dollars in refundable security deposits owed to customers” and that the team may have also “concealed revenues that were owed to the NFL as part of a revenue-sharing agreement that redistributes revenues to 32 teams in the League and helps set salaries for the League’s football players.” The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportico

Masters Winner’s Share Goes to Scheffler, and a Million to the IRS

Click here to read the full article. The U.S.’s Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked men’s golfer, won the 2022 Masters on Sunday, defeating Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy by three strokes after shooting a 10-under par 278. Scheffler is also a “winner” because the Masters upped the purse and the first place prize for 2022. Both jumped 30%, $11.5 million to $15 million, and $2.07 million to $2.7 million, respectively. More than ever, the iconic green jack jacket has pockets stuffed with green. But the 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who reportedly also makes his home in the...
MLB
Sportico

Tiger Woods Career Earnings Hit $1.7 Billion as Fellow Golfers Benefit

Click here to read the full article. “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity,” Earl Woods told Sports Illustrated about his then 20-year-old son in 1996. “I don’t know exactly what form this will take, but he is the Chosen One. He’ll have the power to impact nations. Not people. Nations. The world is just getting a taste of his power.” It is hard to argue that Woods changed the course of humanity, but he lived up to the lofty expectations on the course and certainly changed the trajectory for generations of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Braun
Sportico

MLB Valuations, in Sportico on Thursday

Click here to read the full article. Despite the pandemic, the average Major League Baseball franchise, including related businesses and real estate, is now worth $2.31 billion—up 5% since 2021. Who’s in first? Find out Thursday when Sportico unveils its latest MLB valuations, our comprehensive examination of the finances of all 30 teams—ranked, of course—with analysis and data you won’t find anywhere else. More from Sportico.comManfred's $2.2 Billion MLB Expansion Fee on the High Side, at Least for NowMLB Leaders Navigate CBA, COVID and Tech in a Changing IndustryBaseball's Woes Require Human Solutions, MLBPA's Clark Says
MLB
Sportico

Yankees Lead MLB Valuations at $7 Billion, Tops Across All Sports

Click here to read the full article. The Yankees and Red Sox opened the season against each other, six months after Boston ended New York’s 2021 campaign in the Wild Card game. The longtime rivals have each won a quartet of World Series titles the past 25 years, the most in baseball, but off the field, the Bronx Bombers take the crown. The Yankees franchise is worth $7.01 billion, including their related businesses—a 26% stake in the YES Network and 23% share of sports operations business Legends—which is nearly $2 billion ahead of the Red Sox ($5.07 billion), who rank second...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlbpa#Mlb Players#Biogenesis#Lawsuits#Mlbpa Rack Up Legal Win#Dna Sports Lab#Espn#Gatorade
Sportico

NFL Invests $320 Million in Fanatics as Part of $1.5 Billion Round

Click here to read the full article. The National Football League has increased its investment in Fanatics, joining other leagues, players’ unions and team owners in the company’s recently reported $1.5 billion round. The NFL led the financing with a $320 million investment, Fanatics confirmed Wednesday. The NFLPA, MLB, MLBPA and NHL also increased their equity in the round, which valued Michael Rubin’s company at $27 billion. New investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund that owns European soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain, and Blue Pool Capital, an investment firm backed by Alibaba co-founder and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai....
NFL
Sportico

Collectors $100M Raise at $4.3B Valuation Reflects Chernin, Cohen Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Collectors Holdings (Collectors) recently announced a $100 million raise at a $4.3 billion valuation. Existing investors D1 Capital Partners, Cohen Private Ventures and The Chernin Group financed the round. In a conversation late last week, Collectors CEO Nat Turner said the three investment firms sought to increase their skin in the game because they “really liked what was happening.” The profitable holding company grew revenue and EBITDA by more than 100% year-over-year. But 2021 was full of tailwinds (think: stimulus checks, rise of the YOLO investing strategy). By contrast, 2022 has been plagued by...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportico

From Yankees to Marlins: 2022 MLB Franchise Valuations Ranking List

Click here to read the full article. Sportico’s 2022 MLB Franchise Valuations report includes a feature story as well as an interactive data visualization display. Below is a rank-order listing of all 30 MLB teams. With assistance from Brendan Coffey and Anthony Crupi. More from Sportico.comInteractive Data Viz Chart for All 30 MLB Franchise ValuationsBaseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning NumbersSporticast: Golf's New Star, MLB's New Media Approach
MLB
Sportico

$3.2 Billion Las Vegas Project Is OVG’s Latest Live Entertainment Bet

Click here to read the full article. Oak View Group (OVG) recently announced plans to construct a $3.2 billion live entertainment district in Las Vegas. The 25-acre project, which has local support and is slated to open in 2026, will include a 20,000-seat arena, a 2,000-guest hotel, a casino and a theater. Building a “campus” around a new arena, in a market that already has five of them, may sound like a risky endeavor. But OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said, “If you look at where the future of live entertainment is going, where Las Vegas is headed [in terms of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

NFL Now Largest U.S. Shareholder in Genius Sports as Warrants Vest

Click here to read the full article. The National Football League is now the largest American owner of equity in Genius Sports, controlling about 7.7% of the business after a new batch of warrants vested last week. Under a four-year licensing deal that made Genius the sole gatekeeper of NFL data last year, the league immediately received 11.25 million exercisable warrants in the company. Last week a further tranche of 4.25 million warrants became exercisable under that agreement, according to a regulatory filing from Genius. All the NFL warrants are exercisable for a penny each, meaning even at Genius’ recent $4.30...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy