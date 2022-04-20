Suspicious Fire Investigated At South Jersey Apartment Complex: State Police

UPDATE: New Jersey State Police are investigating the origin of a suspicious fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

A burn victim had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire with serious injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the State Police.

The three-alarm fire broke out at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, on Egbert Street in Pemberton.

The cause and circumstances are currently under investigation, Slota said.

No other details were immediately available.

