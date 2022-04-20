ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Suspicious Fire Investigated At South Jersey Apartment Complex: State Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4KP0_0fEk0Isb00

UPDATE: New Jersey State Police are investigating the origin of a suspicious fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

A burn victim had to be airlifted from the scene of a fire with serious injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the State Police.

The three-alarm fire broke out at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, on Egbert Street in Pemberton.

The cause and circumstances are currently under investigation, Slota said.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pemberton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Pemberton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#New Jersey State Police#Trooper Brandi Slota#The State Police
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Car On Route 9

A man was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Howell, according to police and NJ Advance Media. The Berkley Township man was walking on the highway between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road when he was hit from behind around 9:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Bar Shooting Suspects Sought By Police In South Jersey

Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media. A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
255K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy