ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business travel continues to take pandemic hit

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEEsm_0fEjzkKg00
A report released Tuesday said revenue from business travel in Florida in 2022 is projected to be 11.1 percent below the amount in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. Nationally, business-travel revenue is projected to be down 23.1 percent, according to the report released by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. [ OCTAVIO JONES | TIMES | Times ]

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper business travel in Florida and across the country.

A report released Tuesday said revenue from business travel in Florida in 2022 is projected to be 11.1 percent below the amount in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. Nationally, business-travel revenue is projected to be down 23.1 percent, according to the report released by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, issued a statement that encouraged businesses to come to Florida for such things as conferences and events.

“Florida remains a top destination for both leisure and business travel, but today’s projections have Florida ending the year 11 percent down for business travel,” Dover said. “We are incredibly proud of Florida’s comeback story, but this report reiterates that there is more work to get us back to pre-pandemic figures. Business and corporate group travel is the leading source of revenue for hotels, which have endured years of catastrophic losses and now face inflation, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages.”

The report said Florida is projected to have $7.75 billion in business-travel revenue in 2022, down from nearly $8.72 billion in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Housing bubbles have hit Florida hard. Is it ready for another one?

Florida’s economy has bounced back from the pandemic quicker than most — which economists credit in part to a surge of people buying homes in the state. But Federal Reserve officials warn that there’s a housing bubble brewing. Home prices across the country aren’t only rising from explosive demand and limited supply, there are also signs that they’re being artificially pumped by speculation. For some, that feels a little like déjà vu.
TAMPA, FL
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kmvt

Travel returning to pre-pandemic levels

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring break often marks the start of major travel seasons each year. This year, according to AAA Idaho, the travel trends are reaching pre-pandemic norms once again. Spokesperson Matthew Conde tells KMVT pandemic-era restrictions across the country have left people yearning for travel and Idaho is,...
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

Hawaii lifts pandemic travel restrictions for U.S. visitors

March 26 (UPI) -- Hawaii lifted its pandemic travel restrictions on Saturday making it the first day in more than a year that domestic visitors can travel to the islands without showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination, or submitting to a quarantine period. The state's Hawaii Safe...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy