Business travel continues to take pandemic hit

A report released Tuesday said revenue from business travel in Florida in 2022 is projected to be 11.1 percent below the amount in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. Nationally, business-travel revenue is projected to be down 23.1 percent, according to the report released by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. [ OCTAVIO JONES | TIMES | Times ]

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper business travel in Florida and across the country.

A report released Tuesday said revenue from business travel in Florida in 2022 is projected to be 11.1 percent below the amount in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. Nationally, business-travel revenue is projected to be down 23.1 percent, according to the report released by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, issued a statement that encouraged businesses to come to Florida for such things as conferences and events.

“Florida remains a top destination for both leisure and business travel, but today’s projections have Florida ending the year 11 percent down for business travel,” Dover said. “We are incredibly proud of Florida’s comeback story, but this report reiterates that there is more work to get us back to pre-pandemic figures. Business and corporate group travel is the leading source of revenue for hotels, which have endured years of catastrophic losses and now face inflation, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages.”

The report said Florida is projected to have $7.75 billion in business-travel revenue in 2022, down from nearly $8.72 billion in 2019.