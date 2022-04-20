ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in SC home

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWHnC_0fEjzd9b00

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside of a Union County home.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded on Friday to a parking lot on N. Duncan Bypass in reference to an assault that happened at a house in the 200 block of Morris Circle.

Once officers arrived, they met with a woman who said an argument started between her and her boyfriend, Curtis Michael Parker, 39, after she saw a light coming from the upstairs of her house, where they lived together. She told officers that she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken and the area was sealed off by a tarp.

According to her, she questioned Parker about the light and he told her he was growing marijuana.

The police report said the fight started when the woman told Parker the relationship was over and he needed to get out.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Catch up on the latest news from SC

The woman said Parker pushed her and started breaking things within the house. She said Parker also flooded the kitchen.

Once officers arrived at the house, they attempted to get Parker to the door but he would not come down the stairs. The officers went inside the house and Parker started walking down the stairs.

According to arrest warrants, Parker was growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside the home and pushed the woman while threatening her with physical violence and damaged her cell phone in an attempt to get her to not call the police.

Parker was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana second-degree and domestic violence second-degree.

Parker is being held in the Union County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

justpeachyme
1d ago

oh he done something good. meanwhile doctors prescribed highly addictive pills to humans, with horrible side affects to them and the families..

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Union County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

IMPD Officer Charged for Growing Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer has been charged in connection with a marijuana grow following an investigation. On December 27, 2021, IMPD officers were sent to the 2900 block of S. Pasadena Street in reference to a disturbance. When police discovered that one of the involved parties was a current off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were brought to the scene. The findings of the investigation were sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Domestic Violence#Police#Sc
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WIS-TV

Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy