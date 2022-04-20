ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Natural disasters up 135% in Arkansas, study finds

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2wvI_0fEjzXo700

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study conducted by QuoteWizard looked at natural disasters nationwide over the last 40 years and found Arkansas’ percentage has increased by 135%.

According to the study, severe storms are the most common natural disasters occurring with flooding, droughts and wildfires following.

Arkansas has reportedly had to spend a total of $10B-$20B in the last 40 years for disasters and has seen 77 occur in the Natural State, according to QuoteWizard. Florida has spent a reported $200B-$250B.

The state also had 23 natural disasters from 1982-2001 and 54 from 2002-2021, creating the 135% increase.

‘It could take a year’: Springdale rebuilds after tornado by: Kayla Davis

While Arkansas is not prone to wildfires, droughts, or hurricanes, severe storms, tornados, and flooding are prominent as a tornado swept through Springdale last month causing damage to 164 homes.

To view the study’s full findings for states across the U.S. visit QuoteWizard’s website here .

