Natural disasters up 135% in Arkansas, study finds
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study conducted by QuoteWizard looked at natural disasters nationwide over the last 40 years and found Arkansas’ percentage has increased by 135%.
According to the study, severe storms are the most common natural disasters occurring with flooding, droughts and wildfires following.
Arkansas has reportedly had to spend a total of $10B-$20B in the last 40 years for disasters and has seen 77 occur in the Natural State, according to QuoteWizard. Florida has spent a reported $200B-$250B.
The state also had 23 natural disasters from 1982-2001 and 54 from 2002-2021, creating the 135% increase.
While Arkansas is not prone to wildfires, droughts, or hurricanes, severe storms, tornados, and flooding are prominent as a tornado swept through Springdale last month causing damage to 164 homes.
To view the study's full findings for states across the U.S. visit QuoteWizard's website here .
